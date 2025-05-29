The council has launched a prosecution of a pub owner who has failed to replace the distinctive green tiles he ripped off its exterior.

Charles Southall was ordered to put back the tiles on the Montreal Arms, which he bought in 2022 via his company Dragonfly Architectural Services.

The council issued a stop notice within hours of the tiles being removed in March that year, followed by an enforcement notice requiring they be replaced the following month.

But after a series of appeals and planning applications, no work has been carried out.

Today, Brighton and Hove City Council said they had official started proceedings against the owner of the pub.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, in whose Hanover ward the pub sits, said: “I appreciate progress has appeared slow on this, but we have been limited in what we’ve been able to say publicly so as not to jeopardise the legal process.

“However, I can now confirm that the council has filed a summons with the court to prosecute the owner for the failure to comply with the enforcement notice relating to the reinstatement of the tiles.

“The next step will be for the court to issue the summons and fix a date for the first hearing.

“I’ll update as and when I can, but I do want to thank everyone for their patience. I walk past it regularly myself and we all want to see it put right.”

One of the pub’s neighbours, Ken Frost, has been pushing for action since the tiles were first damaged.

He even set up a website counting the days since the enforcement notice’s deadline eventually came into force but had not been complied with.

Today, he welcomed the news. He said: “Excellent news, and about time. Let justice be served.”