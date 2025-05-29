Family fun is on offer from this deeply silly show as soon as the doors are open. The Giant Balloon Show has come to town, and Dizzy O’Dare is happily leading the charge.

This show doesn’t try to hide the surprise – we all know there is a big balloon coming – but what it does have is frenetic energy, warmth and a definite drive to entertain the children in the audience. Dizzy is a natural, pulling faces, popping dance moves, encouraging them to be as daft as he is – this is good old fashioned clowning in the best sense of the word. He encourages many of the children involved, invites them on stage, provides memorable moments throughout and they are eager to go with it and join in. This is a show that has been crafted to appeal, and it certainly does.

The big finale with the ‘giant balloon’ is a great climax and Dizzy maximises the impact by making exaggerated movements and moments of ‘danger’. He packs in further surprises and with a wonderful physicality he gets everyone involved. The pure stupidy of what he’s doing doesn’t matter – it is genuinely funny.

This is a wonderful show for families that has something for everyone. From the cheesy eighties soundtrack, which the children and adults all love, to his costume, it is designed to make everyone smile and we did, from start to finish. A great addition to Brighton Fringe showing the festival is for everyone.

Performance Dates:

May 30th – 1.00 pm

May 31st – 1.00 pm

June 1st – 1.00 pm

Wundabarn at the Spiegelgardens – Victoria Gardens North – Brighton

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe – £9.00/£7.00