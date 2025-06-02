The Bluetones first came to prominence in 1995, when their debut release ‘Are You Blue Or Are You Blind’ broke into the Top 40. The single proved to be the launching pad for a run that saw 14 hit singles and 6 albums follow on from it. From thereon, the band, made up of brothers Mark & Scott Morriss alongside Adam Devlin and Eds Chesters, enjoyed considerable UK and Ireland successes, extending out across into Europe and Japan, before taking a hiatus in 2011 that lasted for 4 years.

Since then they have re-established themselves as one of the UK’s most consistently entertaining live acts, regularly touring their extensive catalogue to their army of devoted fans.

2024 saw the band release the first new Bluetones material in 14 years, culminating in a packed out tour across the UK. In 2025, the promise of new music continues, as the band gear up to release more Bluetones joy into the world, alongside a huge tour, taking in some of the prominent cities and towns in the land.

The Bluetones will be performing live at the Chalk venue in Brighton on Saturday 18th October 2025. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

“The Bluetones are a band tied to their Brit Pop past but with tunes that begin to transcend it too” – Louder Than War

“The Bluetones run the gamut from classic indie-pop to psychedelic-tinged rock with unselfconscious ease” – The Scotsman

bluetones.band