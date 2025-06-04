B-MOVIE + THE SNAKE CORPS – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 1.6.25

Dark Wave 80’s post punk icons B-Movie hail from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire and were mainly active in the first half of the 1980s, with their initial 1980 EP releases, the 7” ‘Take Three’ and 12” ‘Nowhere Girl’, which were issued on the small indie label Dead Good Records. They were eventually signed to the Stevo’s Some Bizzare label, and their song ‘Moles’ was featured on the groundbreaking original 12 track 1981 ‘Some Bizzare Album’, which also included tracks by Depeche Mode, Soft Cell, Blancmange, The The and Naked Lunch. In 1981, B-Movie signed with Phonogram imprint Deram, and had their biggest UK commercial success with the single ‘Remembrance Day’, which reached No.61 on the UK Singles Chart. In 1982 it was re-released where it reached No.67. The band supported Duran Duran on their first UK tour, but in 1983 B-Movie called it a day, but then in 2004 the original line-up reformed for a show at The Metro Club in London.

Wind the clock forward to 2012 and they digitally released the track ‘Echoes’, their first new release in 22 years. This was followed in 2013 by the ‘Distant Skies’ EP and a new album, ‘The Age of Illusion’, both available digitally and on CD. Then on 18th March 2016 the band dropped their ‘Climate of Fear’ album, which was arguably their very best work to date. The band’s sound was still classic B-Movie, but with a darker Post Punk edge. It included new material as well as a re-recorded version of ‘Nowhere Girl’. Their three track ‘Repetition’ EP followed in Autumn 2018 on the Loki Records label and consisted of ‘Repetition’, ‘Somewhere Cold’ and ‘Stalingrad’. In support of this, they played live in Brighton at The Prince Albert on 31st March 2018. They then released two new songs at the tailend of 2022, the first of which being ‘Love Is Dead’ and this was swiftly followed by ‘Melt‘ in December 2022.

Bringing us right up to date, B-Movie have now dropped ‘Hidden Treasures’ (on 30th May 2025), which is a 10 track LP containing the 3 Phonogram singles ‘Marilyn Dreams’, ‘Nowhere Girl’ and ‘Remembrance Day’ plus 7 previously unreleased tracks from the same period – 1982. The CD version contains a further 7 tracks of 12″ mixes, b-sides and the legendary ‘Moles’ from the Some Bizarre LP. B-Movie were arguably not the biggest name on the retro-synth/new romantic gig circuit back in the day. It’s fair to say that they neatly fall under the category of forgotten gems! But when they resurface from time-to-time, many folk certainly pay attention! This is very much the case this evening at The Prince Albert as the concert has sold out and we are solidly packed inside the first floor performance room, with some folk coming over from Hamberg for the gig. This is the third and final date of their mini-tour.

B-Movie tonight are Steve Hovington (vocals and bass), Paul Statham (guitar), Graham Boffey (drums) and Keith Phillips (V-Combo Roland keyboard & Virus Classic keyboard). We are rewarded with an impressive 83 minute headline set, which ran from 9:24pm to 10:47pm and comprised of a sizeable 15 to 17 song set. Epiphone and Les Paul Fender guitars plus Fender bass were the other tools of the trade tonight. The sound was the usual great quality, but I have to have a moan about the stage lighting being stuck on the exact same colours throughout the whole set with no variation whatsoever, thus we had the 6 circular lights on the gantry above the band point down on them, plus a couple of red circular red lights on the rear of the stage that shone forward to us. Flashing and changing light colours almost always adds to the enjoyment of a concert, we therefore had that section of enjoyment taken away from us this evening!

Keith kicks the lads off with a keys riff and the remaining trio get under way on their opening number ‘Citizen Kane’ which is from their new ‘Hidden Treasures’ album. You very much get the vibe of the original Unltravox! sound like ‘Young Savage’, coupled with Keith’s occasional sliding keys emulating the early Stranglers sound. It’s a promising start. After which Steve pipes up and says “Let’s party like it’s 1981” and the quartet launch into ‘Polar Opposites’ which was from their 1981 John Peel Session. This had a long intro and eventually Steve’s vocals come in and sound a tad like Hugh Cornwell’s. Prior to tune three, Steve states “This one’s ‘Marilyn Dreams’”, which is greeted with a cheer. Initially the intro keys and drums sound like the Skids ‘Days In Europa’. For selection four Steve states “This one’s called ‘Ice’ from ‘Hidden Treasures’ album that came out on Friday, but was recorded in 1981”. It’s got some decent bass licks as well as an ‘Eloise’ (The Damned etc) sound with a hint of the Strangers to boot.

There’s a solid intro for ‘Welcome To The Shrink’, which is another from their 1981 John Peel Session. The keys are sounding great, with an Echo & The Bunnymen feel, accompanied by a Lloyd Cole ‘Perfect Skin’ sounding vocal delivery. It’s the best tune thus far, and its beat changes half way through, and now Joy Division springs to mind. It has the feel of a forgotten cherished tune. There are now a couple of tracks from the new LP, with the first being ‘Beginning To Fade’ with its handy Les Paul guitar-work; and the second is ‘All Fall Down’ with its fast bass intro. Steve next informs us that they are going to play ‘Escalator’ from their 1981 John Peel Session. This turned up on their ‘Volume 2 – Radio Days’ compilation album from 1991. Steve then says that ‘La Lune Lunatique’ was originally recorded back in 1981, but is now out on the new ‘Hidden Treasures’ album.

It’s time for a big-hitter and they break into ‘Nowhere Girl’ from 1985’s ‘Forever Running’ album. This has a Bossa Nova backing beat from Keith and then Graham gets to action on the drums. It’s a long intro and not surprisingly on its conclusion was awarded the loudest cheer thus far. Their 1984 ‘A Letter From Afar’ single was shown as the next track according to their setlist, but, to be honest, I’m not actually totally sure that they played it as my notes that I took at the time shows their 2018 ‘Repetition’ single as coming next. They definitely played 2016’s ‘Another False Dawn’ from their ‘Climate Of Fear’ album, next as this as Steve’s bass guitar intro sounds quite like Joy Division’s ‘Transmission’ intro and then overall morphs into something that Ultravox! might have recorded.

Once again, there’s a little confusion over the setlist as ‘Institution Walls’ from 1980’s ‘Nowhere Girl’ mini-album is listed next on their setlists, followed by ‘Scare Some Life Into Me’ from 1982’s ‘Nowhere Girl’ single. My notes state that the tune sounds a bit like A Flock Of Seagulls ‘Standing In The Doorway’, and so I’m guessing that they more than likely omitted the first and played the second instead, unless my notes are wrong? What I do know is that ‘Moles’ from 1980’s ‘Some Bizarre Album’ various artist album was up next. It’s a great way to end their set and the lads vacate the stage and leave the room. The crowd cheer and they return and not surprisingly round off with their classic ‘Remembrance Day’ which is found on their ‘Forever Running’ record. The quartet endeavour to get in sync again but sadly they aren’t, so Steve calls a halt and they start over again. Maybe leaving the room interrupted their flow. Not many bands that play The Prince Albert these days can be arsed to fight through the crowd there and back for an encore. Anyway, no damage done, and the quartet are rewarded with a hearty applause at the end. It’s all been worth it. It was interesting to hear some folk behind me stating afterwards that tonight’s gig was better than B-Movie’s gig last night in London, which is pleasing to hear.

B-Movie:

Steve Hovington – vocals and bass

Paul Statham – guitar

Graham Boffey – drums

Keith Phillips – keyboards

B-Movie setlist:

‘Citizen Kane’ (from 2025 ‘Hidden Treasures’ album)

‘Polar Opposites’ (John Peel Session 1981, later found on ‘Polar Opposites’ 1989 single and ‘BBC Radio Sessions 1981-84’ compilation album 2001)

‘Marilyn Dreams’ (from 1981 ‘Marilyn Dreams’ single)

‘Ice’ (from 2025 ‘Hidden Treasures’ album)

‘Welcome To The Shrink’ (John Peel Session 1981 later found on ‘BBC Radio Sessions 1981-84’ compilation album 2001)

‘Beginning To Fade’ (from 2025 ‘Hidden Treasures’ album)

‘All Fall Down’ (from 2025 ‘Hidden Treasures’ album)

‘Escalator’ (from 1991 ‘Volume 2 – Radio Days’ compilation album)

‘La Lune Lunatique’ (from 2025 ‘Hidden Treasures’ album)

‘Nowhere Girl’ (from 1985 ‘Forever Running’ album)

‘A Letter From Afar’ (a 1984 single)

‘Repetition’ (a 2018 single)

‘Another False Dawn’ (from 2016 ‘Climate Of Fear’ album)

‘Institution Walls’ (from 1980 ‘Nowhere Girl’ mini-album)

‘Scare Some Life Into Me’ (from 1982 ‘Nowhere Girl’ single)

‘Moles’ (from 1980 various artist ‘Some Bizarre Album’ album)

(encore)

‘Remembrance Day’ (from 1985 ‘Forever Running’ album)

www.b-movie.org

Special guest support this evening came from The Snake Corps who this evening comprise Marc Lewis (vocals, guitar), Carl Jones (guitar), Jim Blanchard (bass) and David Vigay (drums). They performed a 49 minute 11 song set that ran from 8:02pm to 8:51pm. We were previously fortunate to have caught their sole UK gig back in 2022, and so this evening, it’s another rare encounter with the band. The outfit came together in 1984 following the break-up of Sad Lovers And Giants (SL&G) the previous year. Sad Lovers & Giants were a rock band from Watford who formed in 1980. Their sound blends post-punk, atmospheric keyboards and psychedelia.

The Snake Corps set about establishing their own sound by recording demos of songs which later were to appear on the band’s albums, the first of which ‘Flesh On Flesh’ dropped in the mid 80’s. Despite coming to the attention of the legendary John Peel, and touring Europe, the band only really had a cult following. In 1990 and 1991 they added two further albums, ‘Smother Earth’ and ‘3rd Cup’, but unfortunately still remained under the radar and went their separate ways. Then over the past decade, The Snake Corps began gigging again and released a trio of singles; ‘The Ocean Calls’, ‘She’ll Rise’ and ‘Ghost (the Killer Mix)’.

Tonight the quartet take to The Prince Albert stage all clad in black and impressively the venue is almost totally full from the outset. Clearly, some of their cult followers are still on the case. Almost immediately we learn that it’s drummer David’s birthday, but there’s no soppy “Happy Birthday” singing from the punters this evening. The lads commence with the first of two cuts in the set from their ‘Smother Earth’ album, this being ‘Seagull’s Eye’, which is dominated by Carl’s Santana guitar. In fact all of the songs in their set are dominated by this instrument. It’s a tad difficult to pin down what this is akin to but there’s a retro goth vibe going on here, like The Cure.

For tune two, ‘Science Kills’, frontman Marc ditches his guitar (the first of a few times tonight) and concentrates solely on the vocals. The chorus of the track begins “I’ll get my gun, and just for fun we’ll walk away into the sun; Into the sun; The moon of moons, the sun of suns….”, and Carl’s guitar is treading the line between New Order and Siouxsie & The Banshees, and David’s drumming is to be noted here. After this, Marc then informs us that the next tune is “about people”, this being ‘Animals All’ which like the previous song can be found on their ‘Flesh On Flesh’ album from 1985. Musically this track is hovering in the vintage U2 bracket. Marc straps his guitar back on and the lads give us ‘Strangers’ which can be located on their 1990 ‘More Than The Ocean’ compilation album. This could easily be a B-side tune by U2, The Alarm or even Simple Minds at a push.

Cryptically their setlists read ‘TWND’ as being the next offering. None of The Snake Corps material actually match this code, however ‘Things We Never Did’ by Sad Lovers & Giants is the answer, this is found on their ‘Colourless Dream’ single. After this, Marc then states that the “next track is a request song”, it’s ‘Fireflies’ from their ‘3rd Cup’ album. After this we get their most immediate tune thus far in the form of ‘Victory Parade’ (from ‘Flesh On Flesh’), which commences with a mock bell sound intro that then runs into Echo & The Bunnymen territory. I have to flag that Marc’s vocals took it up another notch into Billy Idol high notes territory. I was waiting for him to sing ‘Rebel Yell’. This was sung with true feeling as it is an anti war song in that the subject matter is about burying people!

‘Testament’ (from ‘Smother Earth’) has the feel of almost any Mission tune, and Marc’s vocal delivery is truly powerful and yet appears to be no great effort for him. ‘3rd Cup’s ‘Some Other Time’ is selection nine and this benefits from a joint vocal delivery and is their most immediate tune of their entire set. Marc is in Billy Idol territory again, in fact it could have even been considered an old Gen X tune. The penultimate selection is ‘Crimson And Clover’ which is found on their ‘More Than The Ocean’ compilation album, and they sign off with a rendition of ‘Brand New Cadillac’, which Marc refers to as a Clash cover, but their version was actually originally a cover of the 1959 tune by Vince Taylor & His Playboys. For this Carl dons a pair of cool looking shades and the guys rock on out. Their reward at the end, a hearty applause from the punters….mission accomplished lads!

The Snake Corps:

Marc Lewis – vocals, guitar

Carl Jones – guitar

Jim Blanchard – bass

David Vigay – drums

The Snake Corps setlist:

‘Seagull’s Eye’ (from 1990 ‘Smother Earth’ album)

‘Science Kills’ (from 1985 ‘Flesh On Flesh’ album)

‘Animals All’ (from 1985 ‘Flesh On Flesh’ album)

‘Strangers’ (from 1990 ‘More Than The Ocean’ compilation album)

‘Things We Never Did’ (from 1981 Sad Lovers & Giants ‘Colourless Dream’ single)

‘Fireflies’ (from 1995 ‘3rd Cup’ album)

‘Victory Parade’ (from 1985 ‘Flesh On Flesh’ album)

‘Testament’ (from 1990 ‘Smother Earth’ album)

‘Some Other Time’ (from 1995 ‘3rd Cup’ album)

‘Crimson And Clover’ (from 1990 ‘More Than The Ocean’ compilation album)

‘Brand New Cadillac’ (1959 cover of Vince Taylor & His Playboys song)

linktr.ee/snakecorps