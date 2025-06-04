Icons of the original post-punk era The Psychedelic Furs have announced their UK tour plans for later in the year, stopping at beloved venues across the country throughout October.

This autumn, The Psychedelic Furs have announced their plans to tour the UK, bringing their British post-punk sound to a number of huge venues across the country. Playing the hits, such as ‘Love My Way’, ‘Heaven’ and ‘Pretty In Pink’, and more as well as some deeper cuts from their back catalogue, the band promise a dazzling live show decades in the making.

Kicking off in Wolverhampton on 22nd October, the band will spend the end of October on the road making stops in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and here in Sussex at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea. The tour will culminate with a show at the stunning Palladium in London.

The band will be joined on tour by special guest and post-punk icon Anja Huwe, marking her first UK shows in over 15 years. The visual artist and former vocalist of German goth outfit Xmal Deutschland unveiled her debut solo record, ‘Codes’, last spring via Sacred Bones. Earlier this year, she returned to releasing with ‘PolarForest’, which blended her solo track ‘Living In The Forest’ with Xmal Deutschland’s 1987 song ‘Polarlicht’.

The full list of UK dates can be found below.

About The Psychedelic Furs:

The Psychedelic Furs may not have invented rock and roll per se, but their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated amongst all those who cherish the sweet-and-sour spot where rawness and romanticism meet.

Born out of the UK post-punk scene and led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler, and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the Furs quickly developed as one of the premiere bands at college and alternative radio. They scored a flurry of major hits with ‘Love My Way’, ‘Pretty In Pink’, ‘Heaven’, ‘The Ghost In You’ and ‘Heartbreak Beat’, in all releasing eight studio albums, spawning several compilations, a boxed set, a live concert DVD and inspiring one of the most iconic motion picture soundtracks of all time.

Nearly thirty years later, their latest release ‘Made Of Rain’ has charted in a multitude of countries and became the Furs’ second highest ranked UK album ever. It was prominently featured in end of year lists in dozens of publications worldwide.

But the Furs especially thrive live in concert, with previously headlining Glastonbury Festival, and more recently playing at esteemed venues including the Hollywood Bowl, London’s Royal Albert Hall, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. With a dazzling live show, they continue to tour quite regularly across the globe.

The Psychedelic Furs touring lineup is Richard Butler (vocals); Tim Butler (bass); Rich Good (guitar), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), Zachary Alford (drums) and Peter DiStefano (guitar).

Live dates:

22 Oct – WOLVERHAMPTON, Wulfrun Hall

24 Oct – GLASGOW, Barrowland

25 Oct – LEEDS, Stylus

27 Oct – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

28 Oct – BRISTOL, O2 Academy

30 Oct – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion

31 Oct – LONDON, Palladium

Tour tickets go on sale this Friday, 6th June at 10am – Information HERE.

thepsychedelicfurs.com