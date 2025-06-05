Hidden Herd Presents have today announced their next installment of the popular new music discovery night at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton.

The exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems this time around are C Turtle, Lonnie Gunn, flypaper and Wilshaw and they will be performing on Thursday 28th August.

Let’s find out more about the acts:

C Turtle

C Turtle are one of those bands whose music defies easy categorisation. Unpredictable and genre-blurring, their fuzzy, shape-shifting rock fuses lyrical poetry and raw emotion with jagged riffs and howling feedback. On their latest record ‘Expensive Thrills’ – released via Blitzcat Records (also home to Flip Top Head) – they draw on decades of grunge, alternative and indie influences, echoing the sounds of Pixies, Pavement and Flying Nun Records acts like 3Ds and The Clean. Yet, the album pulses with a fresh, contemporary energy that places C Turtle alongside today’s trailblazers like bar italia and Lime Garden. ‘Expensive Thrills’ received a glowing review from NME, along with coverage in The FADER, DIY, So Young Magazine, Dork and The Line of Best Fit. The band’s singles have also been championed by Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, Craig Charles, Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant on BBC Radio 6 Music, as well as Jack Saunders on Radio 1 and Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music. On the road, C Turtle have performed at All Points East and Mirrors Festival, and have shared stages with Drug Store Romeos, Been Stellar and Island of Love.

Lonnie Gunn

New Jersey born, Brighton-based Lonnie Gunn is the pioneer of what she calls “Lesbian Fembot Bubblegrunge”. Existing in a realm of her own, she captivates her devoted following with an irresistible combination of raw, emotive lyrics and cinematic, indie rock dreamscapes. Since mid-2023, she’s dropped a series of stellar singles that channel the hazy vibes of Angel Olsen, Mitski and Weyes Blood, including the mirrorball-swirling standouts ‘Looney Tune’, ‘Jessie’s Pitbull’ and ‘Dog In A Hot Car’. Growing an enviable word-of-mouth fanbase with her thrilling live performances, Lonnie Gunn previously packed out The Prince Albert and The Hope & Ruin for her debut headline shows with Hidden Herd in 2024, and has shared stages with ARXX, WOOZE, Welly, Viji and Trudy and the Romance, as well as played the BBC Music Introducing stage at The Great Escape Festival this year.

flypaper

Firmly establishing himself as one to watch with the release of two stellar EPs via PNKSLM Recordings – ‘big nada’ and ‘another orbit’ – London-based flypaper is the captivating solo project of Rory Sear. Retaining the melodic sensibilities that defined his work as frontman and chief songwriter of Brighton indie outfit Beachtape, Sear’s new venture explores gentler sonic landscapes. If Beachtape made breezy indie rock their signature, flypaper delves even deeper into introspection, channeling the spirit of Elliott Smith and Nick Drake to craft a gorgeously mellow, atmospheric, acoustic-led sound. Armed with a full album’s worth of self-produced material that’s slated for release later in 2025, Sear is backed by a five-piece band for live performances and has already played festivals slots at Left of the Dial in Rotterdam and Viva Sounds in Gothenburg.

Wilshaw

Wilshaw are an indie rock outfit spearheaded by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kieran Alexander. Hailing from London by way of Nottingham, they spent their early years honing their sound on the live circuit – tearing their songs down to the studs, only to rebuild them with raw emotion, earnestness and a sharp lyrical wit. Following last year’s spine-tingling double A-side, ‘The Favourite’ and ‘The Daughter’, Wilshaw have just dropped their excellent new single ‘lazy’, laying the foundations for an exciting new direction.

