A council fixer is the new chair of governors at a Brighton primary school with a six-figure financial deficit.

Ashley Seymour-Williams, senior education adviser at Brighton and Hove City Council, wrote to parents yesterday (Wednesday 4 June) after becoming the interim chair of governors.

He heralded a shake up of the board of governors because of “the financial challenges the school faces” with the aim of ensuring “a smooth and effective transition” from the current governors to an “incoming board”.

The school has ended the past four financial years in the red and the most recently published year-end figure – for the 2023-24 financial year – was a six-figure deficit.

School funding is based on the number of pupils and Middle Street had 190 pupils in June 2024, according to its most recent Ofsted report.

But costs are broadly based on 30 children to a class – and the published admission number (PAN) or annual intake for Middle Street is 30 pupils, giving it a capacity of 210 places.

Last September, 24 were due to start in reception, according to council figures on school allocations, a shortfall of six – or 20 per cent.

Middle Street is one of several schools in Brighton and Hove and beyond with a deficit and spare places.

According to the most recent figures on the Department for Education (DfE) financial dashboard for schools, Middle Street was spending £5,398 per pupil on teaching and teaching support staff in 2023-24.

The DfE said that this was higher than 86.7 per cent of similar schools.

The council held a School Finance Strategy Working Board meeting on Monday 28 April. Middle Street head teacher Rob Cooper was among those who attended.

The meeting summary said: “Additional training for head teachers in financial management was also proposed to enhance their understanding and ability to manage school finances.”

Governors are also likely to be expected to undergo training so that they have a better understanding of the financial demands faced by their schools.

Mr Seymour-Williams, the former head of Patcham Junior Schol, said: “I am writing to introduce myself as the new interim chair of governors at Middle Street Primary School.

“I would like to thank Anna (Racher) and Sally (Coleman-Lewis) for their commitment, dedication and the work they have done as co-chairs before me.

“The council is currently in the process of implementing new arrangements for the governance of Middle Street Primary School.

“This is due to the financial challenges the school faces which require a specific set of skills and experiences.

“Our goal is to ensure these issues do not affect the quality of education for the children.

“We will be sharing further information in the near future and there will be opportunities once this arrangement is finalised to meet with members of the board and ask questions.

“I have worked in primary education for over 25 years as a teacher, senior leader and head teacher.

“Currently, I serve as the senior education adviser at Brighton and Hove City Council, supporting schools to achieve the best outcomes for all children.

“I am especially passionate about helping children living in poverty and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) thrive in education and I have led many citywide projects focused on these areas.

“I understand that change can be difficult. Please know that the children’s needs will always be my top priority.

“I will work closely with the current governors and the incoming board to ensure a smooth and effective transition.”