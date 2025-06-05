Tree preservation orders have been put in place after a stretch of roadside woodland, which acts as a natural sound barrier to scores of homes in Portslade, was put up for sale.

The land, beside the A293 link road, is owned by National Highways, the government agency that builds and maintains motorways and trunk roads.

The agency sent letters through property consultancy Carter Jonas to people whose back on to the road which runs along Benfield Valley where Hove meets Portslade.

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council, was contacted by a number of residents in his ward.

People living on the Downs Park estate told him that they had received the letter and were worried about the fate of the trees at the edge of the land for sale.

Councillor Atkinson said: “These trees were originally planted as a sound barrier for these residents from the busy main road and they are understandably worried that they may be randomly chopped down.

“I find this extraordinary. Surely, common sense and courtesy would suggest that they should let the council know rather than just send letters out to residents?”

Councillor Atkinson worked with Labour councillor Alan Robins, who represents the neighbouring South Portslade ward, to ensure the trees were protected.

Councillor Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said: “We can confirm we have made two tree preservation orders on land next to the A293.

“We were made aware of letters to residents from National Highways offering them the chance to purchase some of this land so acted to protect these trees.

“Where there is a potential threat to trees which do not have an existing protection order in place, but which do meet the threshold for tree preservation orders, we will always look to react quickly and use legislation available to us as the local planning authority to provide suitable protection.

“In terms of land ownership, we will be discussing this with National Highways. But the immediate priority was safeguarding the future of these trees which we have now done.”