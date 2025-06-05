Police investigating a report of criminal damage have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

The incident of criminal damage to a Jewish memorial in Palmeira Square, Hove, happened at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, 14 May.

It is being treated as a hate crime.

A man with long brown hair, believed to be in his 30s and wearing a grey T-shirt, grey trousers and sunglasses, was seen to leave the area via Western Road.

Officers attended and completed a search of the area but the man was not located.

Now, officers investigating have released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man, or witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage in the area at the time are asked to report it to us, quoting serial 1036 of 14/05.

Sussex Police is aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and in Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally.

We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

We remain committed to ensuring any reported offences are fully investigated in line with relevant legislation and take all factors into account.

Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact Sussex Police.