The city is more disabled, lonely and anxious than it was a decade ago, a new council health survey has found.

The Health Counts 2024 report, based on almost 17,000 anonymous responses to a survey, has found big differences in health between different areas and population groups.

It found the number of people describing themselves in good health or better had fallen from 83% in 2012, when the survey was last carried out, to just 69%.

People living in Whitehawk, Moulsecoomb, Bevendean, Coldean, central Brighton, Portslade, Hangleton and Woodingdean were most likely to report poor health.

Meanwhile, the number reporting their daily activities are impacted by disability or mental health rose from 26% to 37%.

The number reporting high anxiety rose from 25% to 38%, with those in deprived areas or from black and racial minority communities and LGBT+ adults, those living in temporary accommodation most likely to be in this group.

Meanwhile the numbers saying they belong to their neighbourhood has decreased from 58% to 53%, and the number speaking to their neighbours at least once a week dropping from 68% to 56%.

One of the few areas where health has improved is the numbers of those smoking, which has dropped to 17% – down from 23% in 2012, and halved from 33% in 1992.

However, the number vaping is now 13%.

Caroline Vass, the council’s interim director of public Health, said: “The Health Counts 2024 survey findings give some of the best evidence on the population of the city, their health and wellbeing, and the stark inequalities across the city – whether by area or particular communities.

“However, the findings are not an easy read, covering sensitive areas, and evidencing health inequalities affecting our communities, while recognising their strengths and resilience.

“While we have seen many economic, societal and lifestyle changes nationally over the last 10 years that may have impacted people’s health and wellbeing and widened inequalities, this data focuses on the local picture that informs inclusive and accessible service provision, community cohesion, promoting better health and wellbeing for all, and reducing unfair differences between those with the best and poorest health outcomes.”

The survey was conducted between March and April 2024 by researchers from the University of Brighton in collaboration with Brighton and Hove Medical School, NHS Sussex, Healthwatch Brighton and Hove, Brighton & Hove Federation and Brighton and Hove City Council Public Health Intelligence team.

The evidence gathered will inform the city’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) – statutory reports and briefings developed by local authorities and the NHS Integrated Care Boards to inform decision-making at the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board – and strategies to improve health and reduce inequalities.

Key findings on health and wellbeing include:

69% perceived themselves to be in good, very good or excellent health

24% recorded a low happiness score and 9% have self-harmed in the last 12 months.

13% said pain interferes with their normal work extremely or quite a bit.

17% currently smoke – either occasionally (7%) or daily (10%)

56% don’t drink alcohol or drink at low risk levels, while 16% binge drink weekly and 2% drink daily or almost daily.

20% have taken drugs not prescribed to them and not available at a chemist or pharmacy in the last 12 months.

19% who gamble experience at least one gambling-related harm.

53% did less than 30 minutes of sport or fitness activity that raised their breathing rate in the last week.

37% are a healthy weight, 36% are overweight and 25% are obese.

Key findings on factors that impact residents’ health and wellbeing include:

85% of adults were taking at least one action due to the cost of living

21% are fairly or very worried about their housing condition, such as damp, cold or leaks

81% are fairly or very satisfied with their local areas as a place to live, while 8% are fairly or very dissatisfied

53% feel that they belong to their immediate neighbourhood fairly or very strongly, while 42% rate their sense of belonging as not very strong or not at all

96% feel safe walking alone in their local area during the day, while 65% feel safe walking along in their local area at night, with 8% feeling very unsafe at night

Key findings comparing the most deprived (20% of the city) to the least deprived (20% of the city) include:

56% of adults living in the most deprived areas are in good or better health compared to 76% in the least deprived areas.

25% living in the most deprived areas smoke, compared to 9% of those living in the least deprived areas.

37% in the most deprived drink at increasing, higher risk or possible dependence level (combined) rates compared to 48% living in the least deprived areas.

65% living in the most deprived areas of the city did less than 30 minutes of sport and fitness activity in the last week, compared to 48% living in the least deprived areas.

Click here to read the full report.