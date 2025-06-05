Stephen ‘Mal’ Mallinder and Chris Watson have announced a series of dates in November to mark 50 years of Cabaret Voltaire live. The dates, in November, will follow the FORGE Warehouse, Sheffield date on 25th October, which sold out immediately. Pre-sale is live ahead of general sale from 9am Friday 6th June.

These dates celebrate 50 years since Cabaret Voltaire first performed live. The first performance, at the Sheffield Students Union Refectory on 13th May 1975, the live launch of one of Britain’s most influential and pioneering electronic bands.

Fast forward 50 years to a current climate of social turmoil and political manipulation, and the prescient work of Cabaret Voltaire continues to be necessary. The sounds, words, images and films of the band still resonate loudly, continuing to challenge the status quo.

The events in autumn will curate this essential work and to acknowledge the timeless energy and to mark the continuing significance and power of what Cabaret Voltaire achieved. Original members Chris Watson and Stephen Mallinder are committed to stay true to the enduring vision of Cabaret Voltaire. The performance will cover the arc of their formidable output – from early experiments, and the first Rough Trade / Factory releases, through the band’s Doublevision video label and into the work with renowned producers such as Adrian Sherwood and Marshall Jefferson.

Brighton based Stephen Mallinder explains, “The live set is built from scratch but faithful to the original tracks. Everything has been painstakingly reconstructed with the original technology and processes to build the tracks. But as with all Cabs live shows there is an element of unpredictable, the new. Chance meets causality.”

Chris Watson goes on to say, “I’m delighted and totally thrilled to make a contribution to the band’s 50th anniversary. To share a stage once more with Mal and to honour Cabaret Voltaire’s legacy will be a unique privilege, whilst remembering that in the current times – as back then – the Dadaist interventions of Cabaret Voltaire remain essential.”

CABARET VOLTAIRE concert dates:

25 Oct – Sheffield, FORGE Warehouse (Sensoria Festival) – SOLD OUT

17 Nov – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

18 Nov – Manchester, Gorilla

19 Nov – Birmingham, Xoyo

21 Nov – London, ICA

Tickets go on sale from 10am BST on Friday 6th June

