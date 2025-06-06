Health chiefs have started a “rapid investigation” into “the supply of medication for gender dysphoria” to children at a Hove doctors’ surgery.

The Sussex Integrated Care Board, also known as NHS Sussex, announced the investigation yesterday (Thursday 5 June) after it said that concerns had been raised.

It said that the investigation covered “children and young people under 18 years of age who were offered gender care at the WellBN General Practice”.

It was alleged last year that the surgery was using a legal loophole to prescribe hormones to children. The practice said that it prescribed medication appropriately and followed the relevant clinical guidance.

WellBN, in Western Road, Hove, has a specialist “trans health hub” run by Sam Hall, a leading advocate of gender care who was a hospital consultant before becoming a GP (general practitioner).

NHS Sussex said: “Following concerns raised about some prescribing for children and young people by WellBN in Brighton and Hove, that may fall outside of national clinical policy and guidance, we are working with NHS England and have launched a rapid investigation into this activity to determine the most appropriate care and treatment for these patients.

“To help any young people and their families who are, or may be, affected by this investigation, we have established a dedicated helpline for young people under 18, and their families, who are receiving gender care from WellBN. You do not need to be a resident of Sussex to use this helpline.”

The number is 0300 1316775 and option 3.

NHS Sussex said: “The cohort of patients whose cases are being reviewed are all aged under 18 and for whom WellBN is prescribing or arranging the supply of medication for gender dysphoria.

“It is thought that most of these children and young people, but not all of them, are resident in Sussex.

“There will be a process to review their notes and consider next steps in their treatment in line with national guidance and clinical advice.

“As a result of this process, there will likely be different outcomes for different patients.

“Some children and young people may be recommended for a transfer into specialist NHS commissioned gender services.

“Some will be reviewed and supported by local Children and Young People Mental Health Services, and some will need an endocrinology (hormone) review.

“What happens following that review will differ for each individual and will depend on the outcome of the case note review, the person’s age and medication profile.

“The WellBN practice is no longer initiating prescribing of hormone medications for children and young people under 18 years for gender dysphoria.

“The practice will continue to provide general medical care to its patients while the investigation is carried out and it will continue to provide gender care to adult patients who are aged 18 years and above.”

Rachel Cashman, co-founder of community group PSHE Brighton, said: “For several years parents have been raising concerns about the harm caused by the practices at Brighton WellBn trans health hub.

“We have been told that our worries about the ethics of the treatment of gender distressed children are baseless smears.

“We welcome the investigation by NHS England and will be providing the with full information and evidence.”