Brighton based music artist Ruby Taylor aka Yumi And The Weather has announced that she will be headlining a very special event in Brighton at the Alphabet venue which is located at 11 Dyke Road, Brighton BN1 3FE. This will be taking place on Thursday 19th June from 7pm to midnight and has been organised by MIOHMI Records in association with #HelpMeHelpB…

The night will not only feature Yumi And The Weather but also other amazing live acts. These being Veronica, Eliksa, and Between The Air, whose set will feature a live art performance. In addition to this there will be Slack City DJs, an art auction and raffle prizes from creative businesses in Brighton & beyond.

This is all in support of #HelpMeHelpB, the urgent campaign to raise life-saving money for their wonderful friend B. Here is the information in the organisers own words…

Come on down to this stunning venue, have a great night, and be part of the community that we’re rallying to help B – a brilliant person who has been catastrophically failed by the system and is now fighting for survival.

B is a vulnerable disabled woman (with the genetic condition Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome) whose life and health has been destroyed by being trapped in a spiral of homelessness for almost a decade.

Please book asap – then B will know the money is coming in and can budget and plan for her treatment accordingly.

And if you can’t make the gig, please check out the gofundme and read B’s story, share and donate if you can: https://www.gofundme.com/f/HelpMeHelpB

B has been endangered by a lethally negligent housing association, fled violence, forced into serious financial debt, and denied access to vital specialist healthcare. She desperately needs at least £25K to pay for her urgent medical/disability care and emergency rent.

This will help her to stay alive and begin to stabilise her health, while the hard fight for her right to a safe home continues.

This gig is raising vital money towards that goal.

Tickets: ONLY £10 adv https://good-show.co.uk/events/2253.