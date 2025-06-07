A woman was reported to have been raped in the centre of Brighton late this morning.

Sussex Police said that a 45-year-old man had been arrested and remained in custody.

The force said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a woman in Brighton.

“Members of the public reported the incident in Manchester Street to us at about 11am today (Saturday 7 June).

“The victim, a woman in her twenties, cannot be identified for legal reasons and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Detectives are investigating and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone with relevant footage to come forward if they have not already done so.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Kirstie Neal said: “Detectives are investigating this incident, and we are appealing for all witnesses and anyone with information who has not already come forward to do so.

“Anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage is also asked to come forward.

“It took place in a busy area just off St James’s Street and there will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated.”