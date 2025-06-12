Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the signing of 18-year-old striker Charalampos Kostoulas from Greek champions Olympiacos on a five-year deal.

Albion said that the teenager had joined the Seagulls for an undisclosed fee but the deal has been widely reported to be worth about £30 million with add-ons worth up to £1.7 million.

The club said: “We are delighted to confirm that Charalampos Kostoulas will join the club on Tuesday 1 July for an undisclosed fee, subject to the satisfactory completion of all necessary regulatory processes.

“The 18-year-old Olympiacos striker will pen a five-year deal with Albion.”

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Charalampos is an outstanding young player and we’re delighted he is coming to Brighton.

“He wants to play in the Premier League and we are excited about what he can bring to the team.

“He will give us different attacking options and we’re looking forward to helping him adapt to his new environment.”

Albion said: “Kostoulas graduated through the Olympiacos academy and last season helped them win the Greek league and cup double.

“He scored seven goals and provided two assists in 35 appearances across domestic competition and the Europa League.

“He has also scored five goals in 15 appearances for Greece at under-16 to under-21 level.

“He is the second Greek teenager to join the club this year after 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas signed in January before spending the rest of last season on loan with Nurnberg in Bundesliga II.”