Electronic music pioneer, revered songwriter and renowned musician, Gary Numan has announced a huge UK tour this autumn to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his seminal album ‘Telekon.’

Kicking things off in Glasgow at O2 Academy on 11th November, Gary will perform fifteen dates across the country, including (a show at the venue he played on the original ‘Telekon’ tour back in 1980, namely) the Brighton Centre on Saturday 22nd November, and concluding with a very special headline show at Liverpool O2 Academy on 30th November.

‘Telekon’ was released in 1980 on Beggars Banquet and debuted at the top of the UK Albums Charts making it Gary’s third consecutive No.1 album. The record featured heavy use of guitars, along with strings and lush synthesizer textures, resulting from Numan’s use of additional machines. Cited by many as an influence, Trent Reznor claimed to have listened to it every day during the making of Nine Inch Nails ‘Pretty Hate Machine’. Performing the album live in its entirety, fans can expect to hear classic tracks ‘We Are Glass’, ‘I Die: You Die’ & ‘This Wreckage’ along with a selection of greatest hits and quite possibly some rarities from across his iconic back catalogue.

This week Gary has also announced a new live album ‘A Perfect Circle: Live’, which captures his triumph Intruder live show at Wembley’s OVO Arena in 2022. The record will be released on 25th July and is available to pre-order HERE.

Gary Numan remains a vital force in music and his live performances are recognised for their energy and raw emotion. In 2017 he received the prestigious Inspiration Award at the Ivor Novellos plus a wealth of acclaim in support of his No.2 album ‘Intruder’ and his remarkable autobiography ‘(R)EVOLUTION’, further solidifying his status as a true visionary.

This summer will see Gary Numan play Glastonbury for the first time in his storied career following a series of sold-out intimate warm-up gigs. With an extensive USA tour kicking off in September, Gary will return to the UK for his major headline dates this November. A pioneer of music, Numan continues to push the boundaries of performance and proves that his influence on the electronic and rock genres is undiminished.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 20th June at 9am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Gary Numan UK Headline Tour 2025:

Tuesday 11 November – Glasgow O2 Academy

Wednesday 12 November – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Friday 14 November – Leeds O2 Academy

Saturday 15 November – Birmingham O2 Academy

Sunday 16 November – Bristol Beacon

Tuesday 18 November – Cardiff University Great Hall

Wednesday 19 November – Bournemouth O2 Academy

Friday 21 November – London Eventim Apollo

Saturday 22 November – Brighton Centre

Sunday 23 November – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 25 November – Nottingham Rock City

Wednesday 26 November – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday 27 November – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Saturday 29 November – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sunday 30 November – Liverpool O2 Academy

Statistics relating to Gary Numan’s original ‘Telekon’ tour appearance at the Brighton Centre on 21st September 1980:

‘Telekon’ tour setlist:

‘This Wreckage’

‘Remind Me To Smile’

‘Complex’

‘Telekon’

Me! I Disconnect From You

‘Cars’

‘Conversation’

‘Airlane’

‘M.E.’

‘Everyday I Die’

‘Remember I Was Vapour’

‘Stories’

‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’

‘The Joy Circuit’

‘I Die: You Die’

‘I Dream of Wires’

‘Down In The Park’

‘Tracks’

‘We Are Glass’

Concert personnel:

Gary Numan (vocals, keyboards, guitar)

Paul Gardiner (bass)

Chris Payne (keyboards, viola)

Rrussell Bell (guitar, keyboards, percussion)

Roger Mason (keyboards)

Cedric Sharpley (drums)

The support act was Nash The Slash.