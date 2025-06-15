Thousands of people completed the British Heart Foundation London to Brighton bike ride to help raise vital funds today (Sunday 15 June).

The mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, was among those cycling the 54-mile route from Clapham Common to the seafront in beautiful weather.

He said: “Many of us know someone, or have heard of someone, who has suffered from or lost their life to heart disease.

“Today I’m cycling from London to Brighton in support of the British Heart Foundation.”

He was one of an estimated 14,000 people who took part, with the BHF expecting the event to raise a seven-figure sum.

The first cyclists set off from Clapham, in south London, at 6am, with some also raising funds for other charities including Breast Cancer Now, Children with Cancer and Mind.

And the first cyclists to cross the finish line, in Madeira Drive, completed their ride in just under two and a half hours.

The ride is now in its 49th year and it popularity continues to grow, with a ballot for places to keep things manageable.

The organisers have taken to laying on transport for bikes because the train operators, rather than rising to the occasion as they used to, now ban bikes on the day, other than folding bikes.