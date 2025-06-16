The owner of the Royal Albion Hotel still owes nearly £1 million to Brighton and Hove City Council two years after a fire ravaged the seafront landmark.

Britannia Hotels paid £500,000 towards the seven-figure costs of demolishing the grade II listed old “Lion Mansion Hotel” section of the building after a fire in July 2023.

The deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said: “We issued a further invoice for £988,000 to Britannia Hotels in March this year to recover the costs of demolition and making the site safe.

“We continue to work with Britannia Hotels to obtain payment and remain committed to ensuring costs are repaid in full to the council by putting measures in place to guarantee this outcome.”

The fire started on Saturday 15 July 2023 and destroyed much the oldest part of the building on the seafront side, in Grand Junction Road.

Part of the western end of the premises had to be demolished so that firefighters could reach the blaze which destroyed the five-storey building right down to the basement.

In the aftermath, the council stepped in to ensure that the A259 seafront road could reopen safely and as soon as possible, with businesses such as the Palace Pier reporting a significant dent in their revenues.

The road was closed again in March when the council was warned that the scaffolding and part of the remaining structure was at risk of collapse.

A specialist report published last week as Britannia’s planning application to formalise the demolition process said that what remained in February this year was in “poor condition”.

The report, by Structural Surveys, a Birmingham company, said that “even a modest wind” could cause further cracking to the remaining three-storey wall.