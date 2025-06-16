Revised plans for a cycle lane along Hove seafront have been unveiled.
The two-way separated lane will run from Fourth Avenue to the city’s western boundary at Mill Road.
A six-week consultation on the plans has also been launched today to give people the chance to give feedback on the plans.
The plans also include new pavements, loading bays, disabled parking bays and bus stops as well as rejigged crossings and junctions.
Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “The plans we have for this part of the seafront are exciting and ambitious. They will make a huge difference to people seeking a better, safer and more sustainable way to travel.
“The improvements will encourage more of our residents and visitors to cycle, while and pavements will make walking and wheeling safer and more accessible.
“Well placed bus stops and phased traffic lights will improve traffic flows while the new crossings align with access to amenities and public transport.
“Better infrastructure means we can give people options and opportunities to travel actively and sustainably.
“We want to hear the views of residents from across the city. It’s important to listen to their feedback and I’d encourage everyone to look at the plans and fill in the survey.”
A cycle lane was first proposed along that stretch of the A259 in 2021 and approved the following year when the Greens had minority control of the council.
But after Labour won an outright majority in 2023, it paused the plans and increased the budget, saying it wanted to minimise any loss of motor traffic lanes.
Councillor Muten said: “It was important we reviewed the previous design of this scheme to make it better for the city and our residents. It’s vital we get this right.
“The new-look scheme now provides safer travel for pedestrians and cyclists all the way to the western boundary of the city, while minimising the need to remove traffic lanes and impact on traffic flow.
“We strongly believe in promoting walking, wheeling and cycling through the delivery of high-quality active-travel infrastructure.”
If given final approval, the scheme will be constructed in two phases – the first from Fourth Avenue to Wharf Road and the second from Wharf Road to the city’s western boundary.
Cycle lanes are good but can you make sure they are safe for pedestrians to cross. Cyclists do not recognise that a broken white lines mean give way. Please ensure that there us enough signage to tell than that. We have cycle lanes in the area of Hove where I live whare these lines are totally ignored.
Alan Edmonds
Are we not thinking about emergency vehicle access? You are not permitted to mount the kerb, must not run a red light, must not block a crossing, or junction in order to allow blue-lights to pass.
The cyclists don’t ever stop at the stop points already! What nonsense seeing as the existing cycle lanes are empty!
Fix the pot holes and badly patched roads before spending more council tax payers’ money on yet more cycle lanes. The roads and pavements have become dangerous to use and should be a priority
The scheme appears to merge two car lanes into one at Victoria Terrace causing a bottle neck. This will obviously lead to congestion and unnecessary pollution. And all to construct additional space for cycling when the existing provision is more than adequate.
Since when was the BHCC transport committee run solely by the various Brighton cycling clubs for their own benefit? Since Trevor Muten took office and started to blatantly abuse his power.
The sort of people who will use these lanes are unlikely to be cycling clubs – those guys are up on the Downs and places like that. The users will hopefully be people new to cycling, going about their daily business, who feel safe riding in dedicated lanes away from cars. I’m sure that’s the intention anyway. And if those people would have previously driven, then that will be good for pollution.
The more people we can get to cycle east or west across the city the better, we certainly don’t need any more prople doing this route by car, especially if we can get them to do it another way.
And as you obviously don’t cycle, who are you to say that the existing provision is sufficient? As a cyclist who uses this route a lot, I can tell you it’s not.
I think the elephant in the room is largely Phase 2, (a few minor issues with phase 1 but generally good). Phase 2 you have a long non segregated pavement area after Boundary Road where pedestrians/ Bus Stops and cyclists all use and the cyclists will be coming down a very steep hill, an accident waiting too happen. Phase 2 also has bus stops that block the entire Road which delays all traffic including other buses? Phase 2 seems a real clusterfxxk trying to squeeze too much into too smaller space.
Just leave the roads as they are.. there is nothing wrong with them and there is more than enough cycle lanes – in fact take out the existing ones on the A259
Waisting all that money, lunacy!!!
1. Fix pot holes first
2. Emergency vehicles cannot pass
3. Single lane traffic is causing more pollution
4. If buses were free to ALL students there would not be so many cars or bikes, e scooters on the roads. It would encourage the students to go into town and spend a win win. Like it is in Glasgow.
Pedestrianise the whole seafront , re-route cars via old shoreham road .