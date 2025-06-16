Revised plans for a cycle lane along Hove seafront have been unveiled.

The two-way separated lane will run from Fourth Avenue to the city’s western boundary at Mill Road.

A six-week consultation on the plans has also been launched today to give people the chance to give feedback on the plans.

The plans also include new pavements, loading bays, disabled parking bays and bus stops as well as rejigged crossings and junctions.



Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “The plans we have for this part of the seafront are exciting and ambitious. They will make a huge difference to people seeking a better, safer and more sustainable way to travel.

“The improvements will encourage more of our residents and visitors to cycle, while and pavements will make walking and wheeling safer and more accessible.

“Well placed bus stops and phased traffic lights will improve traffic flows while the new crossings align with access to amenities and public transport.

“Better infrastructure means we can give people options and opportunities to travel actively and sustainably.

“We want to hear the views of residents from across the city. It’s important to listen to their feedback and I’d encourage everyone to look at the plans and fill in the survey.”



A cycle lane was first proposed along that stretch of the A259 in 2021 and approved the following year when the Greens had minority control of the council.

But after Labour won an outright majority in 2023, it paused the plans and increased the budget, saying it wanted to minimise any loss of motor traffic lanes.



Councillor Muten said: “It was important we reviewed the previous design of this scheme to make it better for the city and our residents. It’s vital we get this right.

“The new-look scheme now provides safer travel for pedestrians and cyclists all the way to the western boundary of the city, while minimising the need to remove traffic lanes and impact on traffic flow.

“We strongly believe in promoting walking, wheeling and cycling through the delivery of high-quality active-travel infrastructure.”



If given final approval, the scheme will be constructed in two phases – the first from Fourth Avenue to Wharf Road and the second from Wharf Road to the city’s western boundary.