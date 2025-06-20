The fabulous boys of the Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus are ready to party again, and this time they are reaching out to Europe and inviting everyone to sing with them.

As part of the Chorus’s 20th birthday celebrations, their next concert will feature performances by their international friends the Barcelona Gay Men’s Chorus, Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus and Philhomoniker Schwuler Chor München. The show forms the centrepiece of a cultural exchange weekend between the four choruses, celebrating international LGBTQ+ community and connection through music.

Audiences can expect an eclectic and electric repertoire, from Bowie to Beyonce, with powerful vocals, uplifting anthems, and stunning choreography sure to kick start Pride celebrations. This event also marks the first public performance at the new Cairns Theatre, situated on the historic grounds of Brighton College.

This group always deliver a great performance, full of fun and great singing and this event again shows the extent of their ambition to bring music into our city. BrightonGMC will also be raising funds for Lunch Positive, a local charity that creates safe spaces and works to end HIV stigma.

This is a one-off special performance with extremely limited availability. Don’t miss this celebration of music across borders!

Tickets are £20 and available via BrightonGMC’s website: BrightonGMC.org/tickets

Doors open at 6:45pm.