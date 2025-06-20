Do you ever wish you could just… Rachel does believe we can, and we are excited to see how she gets on with that one!

This great comedy show is returning to Brighton after a sell out show in 2024 and we are excited to catch it this year.

Join Rachel as she dives headlong into the car crash of perfectionism, imposter syndrome and non-award winning moments.

Part confessional, part invocation, but really a collective celebration of our right to fail.

With great reviews and the promise of a show full of inventive and personal comedy, this looks like a great night out!

Tickets are available at Brighton Dome.

Performance Dates:

Wednesday 16th July – 7.30 pm

Thursday 17th July – 7.30 pm