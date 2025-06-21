The popular paddling pool on Brighton seafront will reopen at the start of next month, Brighton and Hove City Council said last night.

Less than three months ago, the council said that the paddling pool needed “significant repairs and modernisation” and would have to stay closed while work took place on the A259 seafront road.

The decision had been made as the council faced “a challenging financial climate”, adding that other paddling pools would be open.

But yesterday (Friday 20 June), the council said: “Families will soon be able to enjoy making a splash at the King’s Road paddling pool after Brighton and Hove City Council repaired it in time for the summer holidays.

“The popular seafront pool, which is just a stone’s throw from the West Pier and sits alongside the neighbouring King’s Road playground, had looked likely to remain closed throughout the school holidays.

“This was because urgent repairs were needed to make it safe and planned work on the nearby A259 arches would have heavily impacted the site.

“However, aware of how well used the pool is by local families and with the A259 arches work now planned for later in the year to minimise disruption during the busy summer period, councillors green-lit the repairs necessary to open the pool for the summer season.

“The pool is approaching the end of its usable lifespan and will need further work once the A259 arches project is completed.

“But councillors wanted to ensure families still had access to the free facility over the summer months – particularly the school holidays when it has historically been at its busiest.

“The repair work is complete and the pool has been refilled.

“The pool will reopen on Tuesday 1 July, once Freedom Leisure staff have had time to make sure chlorine levels have the reached the recommended balance and the water is safe to play in.”

The pool was closed twice last summer, in June and August, because the “rubber crumb” surface was damaged – and in 2023 it was shut for a deep clean after a dead seagull was found in the shallow water.

Councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, recently visited the site to check on its progress alongside Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure.

Councillor Robins said: “We know how popular this paddling pool is and how important it is for families.

“Our paddling pools are a fantastic resource and provide somewhere free where families can spend the day, make lifelong memories and, hopefully, enjoy the good weather this summer.”

Councillor Muten said: “I’m delighted that, working alongside our contractor Freedom Leisure, we have been able to repair the pool.

“Long term, we will consult with residents about exactly what they would like on the site once the A259 arches work is complete.

“But for now, I’m just pleased families will be able to enjoy visiting the site again.”

Other paddling pools can be found in Saunders Park and Hove Lagoon while there is a water feature at The Level. All are all currently open to enjoy, the council added.