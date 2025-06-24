Two independent businesses have just been evicted by the Co-Op despite a three-year campaign supported by thousands of people.

Seven Cellars and Latina in Dyke Road, Seven Dials, were finally given notice by the supermarket chain this month that their ten-year leases, which end in November, would not be renewed.

The Co Op bought the freehold to the two units in 2021, becoming their landlord. A petition started by Seven Cellars owner Louise Oliver in 2022 calling on it to let them stay has now been signed by more than 10,000 people.

The supermarket chain has told Brighton and Hove News it now plans to extend its store next door and improve the back of shop facilities.

Louise Oliver, who owns Seven Cellars, said: “The Co Op has acted with cowardice and contempt towards us.

They were very worried about the petition I started on mny kitchen table when I realised what their intentions towards us were.

“It was so amazing the support we got – what an incredible amazing, community we live in.

“But because of that it got them worried and they didn’t want to discuss anythign publicly and every time we asked them what was going to happen, they said we haven’t made a decision.

“Of course they did know they they didn’t want any more publicity.”

She said the leases being up at the end of November meant they faced moving at possibly the worst time of year for retailers, when stock levels are high.

However, after Brighton and Hove News asked the Co Op if it would be willing to extend the leases to the New Year, the Co Op confirmed it would be happy to set the eviction date for early January.

Meanwhile, Seven Cellars has found a potential new home on the other side of the road, in a building previously home to two takeaways – New Lotus and Sobs.

It has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence to sell alcohol there instead.