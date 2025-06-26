Councillors have backed a crackdown on rogue landlords who let their properties on websites such as Airbnb but dodge tax and business rates and breach fire regulations and health and safety laws.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet agreed to lobby the government for the power to licence landlords and called on ministers to change planning rules.

The cabinet wants a clearer idea of the extent of the sector in Brighton and Hove where thousands of properties are advertised on short-term holiday letting sites.

But several councillors also said that holiday lets met some tourists’ needs even as they took homes out of the market when thousands were on the council’s housing waiting list.

Labour council leader Bella Sankey said: “It is important we work together with the sector to build a better picture of the local situation (and) lobby government for more powers to help manage it.”

Councillor Sankey spoke of a need to “do all we can to make sure we’re striking the right balance between supporting our important visitor economy and minimising any negative impact on our residents”.

Deputy leader Jacob Taylor said that it was ludicrous when hotels and guesthouses were used as temporary housing when they should be putting up tourists and other visitors.

Meanwhile, houses were being used as holiday lets when they were desperately needed as family homes

Councillor Taylor said: “We have one of the worst housing crises in the entire country. We have thousands of people on the housing waiting list. We have hundreds of families in temporary accommodation.

“And we have families moving out of the city (and) graduates and people starting their careers are moving out because they just can’t afford to live here.

“We are not anti-tourist. That’s not what we’re saying. We want to get the right balance … but we don’t know what the right balance is because we don’t have the data.”

Labour councillor Amanda Evans, who chairs the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee, led a task and finish group that contacted councils across the country to learn how they dealt with the effects of holiday lets.

The task and finish group highlighted the lack of data. It found up to 6,000 homes advertised as holiday lets in Brighton and Hove on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com but just 400 were registered as businesses.

She said: “There are a lot of people who are breaking current law and maybe are not even aware they’re breaking current law.

“They’re not registered as businesses. They’re not paying business rates or business taxes or (making) business waste disposal arrangements.

“But they’re not aware of that necessarily – and we don’t know where they are to enforce legislation.”

Next month, a bill – or draft law – promoted by the Labour MP for York, Rachael Maskell, is due to be debated in the House of Commons.

If the bill becomes law, it would license and regulate the sector, with Councillor Evans saying that the MP had estimated the current free-for-all left a £6 billion tax shortfall.

She urged the council’s cabinet to use the City Plan, a strategic planning policy document, to bring in controls – and members agreed to gather evidence with a view to coming up with ways to do this.

Ideas included planning conditions to prevent new homes or conversions from being used as holiday lets as well as zones were lets were permitted or restricted or prohibited.

Councillor Evans said that there was little point in building a million new homes if they were just going to be used as short-term lets in tourist areas.

She added that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport had asked for the council’s report to help inform the government’s own research.

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said that there was not a level playing field at the moment.

Councillor Miller said: “It is very much tilted in favour of unregistered, unsupervised short-term let providers who are not complying with legislation, who are not providing a safe and secure space for their guests.

“Those 400 registered businesses plus the hotels and guesthouses are being penalised for the fact they are paying business rates and disposing of their waste appropriately.”

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said that a local snapshot 18 months ago suggested that were more than 4,000 Airbnbs available at any given time – and 75 per cent were whole homes.

Councillor Williams said: “That’s a huge amount of homes that people could live in. We’re dealing with over 2,000 people who came to us (the council) for help with potential homelessness.”

The cabinet agreed to push for planning changes, for licensing powers and to try to ensure a fairer deal on tax, business rates, insurance, safety measures, parking and rubbish collection.