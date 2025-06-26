Plans for a 66ft (20-metre) phone mast have been refused because of its proposed site in the “green gateway” to Brighton and Hove.

Telecommunications company Cornerstone, which works with various mobile phone operators, including Vodafone and 3, wanted to put up the mast in Dyke Road, at the top of The Upper Drive, Hove.

Cornerstone sought “prior approval” – a streamlining of the planning process – but 55 written objections were sent to Brighton and Hove City Council and a petition with 282 signatures. Two supporting comments were submitted.

Objectors were concerned about the effect of the mast on the “green gateway” because the site was close to Dyke Road Park.

They were also concerned about the effect on the grade II listed Dyke Road Tavern – and because the mast would be close to five schools.

In refusing the application, the council said that the mast’s position, height and width made it “overly visually prominent” in an open and spacious corner on the “tree-lined route”.

This would cause “undue visual clutter … appearing as an incongruous addition causing harm to the character and appearance of the street scene”.

The associated cabinets and mast were described as creating an obstruction on the pathway, particularly because it would be close to a bus stop used by school children.

The petition organisers were pleased with the council’s decision.

One of the co-ordinators, Dyke Road resident Jez Pegg, said: “Thankfully, the planning department – maybe prompted by councillors and local concern – have clearly reached the right decision here, concluding that the proposal was simply unacceptable on a number of levels.

“For that, we are just grateful that significant concerns were recognised and that a hughly inappropriate application has been rejected.”