Franz Ferdinand were in action today at Glastonbury and so now is a good time to let everyone know that the band will be heading out on tour in the spring of next year.

Having released their their much-acclaimed seventh album, ‘The Human Fear’, on Domino in January of this year, the past few months have seen the band out on the road globally, playing sold-out headline shows in North and South America and a two night sell out at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London amongst others.

The UK tour sees the band make a return to the Brixton Academy, before which this summer sees them play extensively across the festivals of Europe before heading to Australia and Japan at the end of the year.

The forthcoming Brighton concert will be at the iconic Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Wednesday 4th March 2026 and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

The 2026 UK tour dates are:

24.02.26 – LiveHouse – DUNDEE

25.02.26 – O2 Academy – LEEDS

27.02.26 – Academy – MANCHESTER

28.02.26 – NX – NEWCASTLE

02.03.26 – Rock City – NOTTINGHAM

03.03.26 – UEA – NORWICH

04.02.26 – Dome – BRIGHTON

06.03.26 – O2 Institute – BIRMINGHAM

07.03.26 – Beacon – BRISTOL

08.03.26 – Great Hall – CARDIFF

10.02.26 – Guildhall – PORTSMOUTH

11.02.26 – Brixton Academy – LONDON

Tickets for all concert dates can be found at franzferdinand.com.

franzferdinand.com