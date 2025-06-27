Franz Ferdinand were in action today at Glastonbury and so now is a good time to let everyone know that the band will be heading out on tour in the spring of next year.
Having released their their much-acclaimed seventh album, ‘The Human Fear’, on Domino in January of this year, the past few months have seen the band out on the road globally, playing sold-out headline shows in North and South America and a two night sell out at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London amongst others.
The UK tour sees the band make a return to the Brixton Academy, before which this summer sees them play extensively across the festivals of Europe before heading to Australia and Japan at the end of the year.
The forthcoming Brighton concert will be at the iconic Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Wednesday 4th March 2026 and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE.
The 2026 UK tour dates are:
24.02.26 – LiveHouse – DUNDEE
25.02.26 – O2 Academy – LEEDS
27.02.26 – Academy – MANCHESTER
28.02.26 – NX – NEWCASTLE
02.03.26 – Rock City – NOTTINGHAM
03.03.26 – UEA – NORWICH
04.02.26 – Dome – BRIGHTON
06.03.26 – O2 Institute – BIRMINGHAM
07.03.26 – Beacon – BRISTOL
08.03.26 – Great Hall – CARDIFF
10.02.26 – Guildhall – PORTSMOUTH
11.02.26 – Brixton Academy – LONDON
Tickets for all concert dates can be found at franzferdinand.com.
