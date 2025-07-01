Two people have been taken to hospital after trying to climb on to the slippery remains of the West Pier and falling off.

One of the men suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder and both had serious cuts.

The first 999 calls were mafr at about 12.40pm today (Tuesday 1 July) and the coastguard and lifeboat volunteers responded.

Thr Shoreham coastguard said that it was paged, along with the Newhaven coastguard and Brighton RNLI lifeboat, “two people in trouble on the West Pier.”

The coastguard said: “On arrival, the individuals had exited the water after falling from the old West Pier.

“Both sustained serious cuts and also a suspected dislocated shoulder after falling from the pier into the water.

“Both were in the care of Secamb (the South East Coast Ambulance Service) and were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Climbing on old structures in or over water, tombstoning or jumping into water from height is dangerous.

“There’s always a possibility of submerged rocks, metal or shallow water. Don’t do it. Stay safe.

“If you see anyone in trouble along the coast or in the sea, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”