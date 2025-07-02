Hundreds of cases of bad behaviour by nightmare neighbours are blighting the lives of council tenants, prompting councillors to take a closer look at the problem.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee is being asked to set up a “task and finish” group to scrutinise the issue of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in social housing.

A report to the committee said that 675 new anti-social behaviour cases were reported in 2023-24 alone.

Figures released in the council’s housing performance report for 2024-25, presented to council housing management panels last month, said that a further 785 cases were reported last year.

The council lets more than 12,000 houses and flats and, in each of the past two years, three people were evicted as a result of anti-social behaviour.

The report said: “This shows that the majority of council tenants in Brighton and Hove are good tenants who follow their tenancy agreements and do not conduct anti-social behaviour.

“A small number of tenants do conduct anti-social and other criminal behaviour that affects the lives of their immediate neighbours and the wider community.

“The figure above may be under-reported as residents may report issues directly to the police without informing the council.

“This anti-social behaviour can be especially distressing when it is directed at particular individuals, is conducted over a prolonged period or when it involves hate incidents.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has covered several cases of anti-social behaviour affecting council tenants in Hollingdean, Craven Vale, Kemp Town and the North Laine in the past five years.

Craven Vale residents complained over several months about a nightmare neighbour, Alex Holmgren, who was placed in a flat there by the council.

He broke into neigbhours’ homes, threatened people with a knife and even a firearm over several months in 2022 before he was arrested and later dealt with by the courts.

Last month, Hollingdean Residents’ Association again told a council housing management panel about rogue bikers racing around streets on the estate.

More than 100 complaints have been made to Sussex Police and a joint meeting has been organised between housing officials and the force.

Weary residents have been urged to keep reporting the problems to Sussex Police despite some concerns that their complaints do not appear to have been acted on.

In Craven Vale, Theobald House and Hampshire Court residents have complained about drug dealers taking over council flats.

At a Housing and New Homes Committee meeting in March last year, one resident of Theobald House, a high-rise block, described the building as “the city pharmacy” and said that families had to step over people doing drugs.

Hampshire Court rep Martin Cunningham told a housing management panel last September that he and his neighbours felt that the council “rewards” anti-social behaviour because a “prolific drug dealer” was given a secure tenancy.

In 2022, the then East Brighton ward councillor Nancy Platts asked why drug dealers were being housed near former addicts and other vulnerable tenants in Craven Vale.

After action from the council and police, dealers have either been removed or have been described by residents as “going quiet”.

The proposed task and finish group would look at council and housing association tenants even though the council cannot set policies for housing associations.

The group’s focus is expected to be

assessing the level of anti-social behaviour in social housing in Brighton and Hove

understanding the effects of anti-social behaviour on people’s lives

weighing up current policies and procedures for dealing with anti-social behaviour

exploring the policies and procedures used by other councils and housing associations which have fewer incidents of anti-social behaviour

If agreed by the committee, the task and finish group would include three Labour councillors and one Green, one Conservative and one Independent.

The group would then draw up a report with recommendations to be presented to the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee next January and then the council’s cabinet.

The People Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm next Tuesday (8 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.