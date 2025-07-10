A woman was arrested at the Queers for Palestine protest in Brighton at the weekend on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

The investigation has been handed over to counter-terror police, Sussex Police said.

The Queers for Palestine group gathered outside Brighton railway station and made their way down Queen’s Road to the Clock Tower.

Dozens were gathered there for the fortnightly vigil for hostages still being held by Hamas since the terror group’s attack on Israel on Saturday 7 October 2023.

Echoing the chants at the Glastonbury music festival calling for death to the IDF (Israeli Defence Force), at the Clock Tower there were also shouts of: “Death, death to the IDF!”

One of those taking part in the vigil said: “The police didn’t see that as incitement to violence. Instead, they told us to move back – and warned us not to respond!”

Another said that it was disappointing that the route had taken the Queers for Palestine past the vigil when they could have turned down North Road like many other protest marches.

They said, instead, it felt as though the police were content to allow the bigger group – the Queers for Palestine – to linger at the Clock Tower and try to goad and intimidate those remembering the hostages and risking potential violence.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a protest march in Brighton city centre on Saturday (5 July) to facilitate a peaceful and safe demonstration and minimise disruption to the wider community.

“Officers engaged with the march organisers prior to the event to understand the planned route and ensure appropriate safety measures were in place.

“Police have powers to alter the route or location of a protest under section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 where there are believed to be factors including serious public disorder, serious criminal damage or serious disruption to the community.

“Regular assessments during Saturday’s demonstration judged the lawful threshold to use these powers was not met.

“Protests are assessed on the available information and intelligence.

“Police decision-making is about being lawful, peaceful, balancing the rights of groups and remaining impartial.

“These complex assessments and decisions are made by specifically trained and qualified officers and public safety is their priority.

“At around 1.45pm during the demonstration, a 38-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

“She has been released on bail.

“The investigation has now been handed over to Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

“We remain committed to ensuring any reported offences are fully investigated in line with relevant legislation and take all factors into account.”

The force added: “Sussex Police is aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and in Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and continue to engage with our communities, working with partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact Sussex Police.”