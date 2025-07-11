It looks like Sussex and Brighton based electronic music fans are going to further be put in a real quandary with the new announcement that the excellent and one-of-a-kind Ebbb, – who comprise Will Rowland on vocals, Lev Ceylan on synths, and Scott MacDonald on drums, and who have just released their ‘Manners’ single – will be performing live in Brighton on Saturday 22nd November. This is the exact same date that Gary Numan is returning to the Brighton Centre and Cabaret Voltaire are celebrating 50 years with a gig at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) on the University of Sussex campus. If only I could clone myself, as I want to see all three, as I know these events are going to be rather special.

Ebbb are returning to Brighton as part of a series of concert dates and on Saturday 22nd November they will be supporting The Orchestra (For Now) at the Green Door Store courtesy of FORM promoters. Tickets for this gig can be found HERE and HERE. Tickets and information for all Ebbb gigs are available HERE.

If you aren’t exactly sure what Ebbb shows are like, then we have had four previous encounters and our articles concluded thus:

“What a monumental way to kick off the night!” (Christian Le Surf) – supporting Model/Actriz at Club Revenge in Brighton on 10.11.23.

“It’s tribal, it’s exciting, it’s like watching TR/ST and I for one want more…much much more! A must see live act, even if you have to travel a distance to see them! It will therefore come as no surprise to learn that it was one of my favourite festival performances!” (Nick Linazasoro) – at Dust in Brighton as part of ‘The Great Escape’ on 18.5.24.

“This was a truly wonderful way to conclude the first ever Brighton Psych Fest and a band I don’t believe I will ever get sick of seeing live!” (Nick Linazasoro) – at Concorde 2 as part of ‘Brighton Psych Fest’ on 30.8.24.

“Live they’re a band whose music you can really get lost in. More please!!!” (Mark Kelly) – at Butlins in Bognor Regis as part of ‘Rockaway Beach’ festival on 4.1.25

