Felix and Friends made a welcome return to the Brighton cabaret circuit last night with their new Thursday night spectacular at The Tusk Club @ The Walrus, and we were delighted to be part of the fun.

We were met at the door by a larger than life character in a daring outfit and ample wig who put us in the mood straight away, telling us all sorts of gossip, sharing secrets out of turn. With a personalised stamp on our hand, we were in for the ride. Felix was the host, another even more arresting wig, setting out our evening by introducing each of the friends who would be gracing the stage.

The acts change on a regular basis in this show, Felix curating the talent and inviting along people they’ve worked with. The first performer featured this week was Daphne, a lip-syncing drag act who combines banging tunes with snippets of comedy sketches, with great physicality and comedy moves, the audience all warmed to the performance.

Oro Rose presented a comedy stand-up routine, their dry wit coming across whilst explaining the ups and downs of their love life, dating and how their parents might feel about the choices they make. Peter Pearl, our door host, took the stage, declaring himself as ‘the most heterosexual performer available’, getting the audience involved, performing silly songs. His wife was absent, some excuse about work being done in Turkey. We didn’t believe him, but it made it even more fun.

There was also a comedy set from Sam See who really didn’t hold back, presenting their life in England for us to review and judging the audience’s mood perfectly.

Felix’s solo spots were the highlight of the evening for us. Far from just being a compare, their self-penned songs were on a completely different level. Mixing monologue and song, bringing in aspects from their experience and imagined scenarios, each line was perfectly delivered, using pauses and dynamics to build tension and show light relief. The ‘Murder in the Dressing Room’ number was incredibly skillful, wonderful storytelling, we could have listened for hours. Another song about dating, whilst in development, also stood out for the level of clever word play. Felix is clearly an artist who has a great deal to say, and we want to hear more.

The whole evening was one of warmth. Felix’s friends are building their experience and they gave across a sense of community that is rare to find in the competitive world of performance. Felix included everyone in the room, made us all feel welcome. The show is aiming to make something different from the norm, and it is a fresh voice on the cabaret scene. It was evident in all the little things. Everyone is known as Linda, and nobody minds. There is a community news slot where everyone is invited to don a wig, get up and tell a joke or plug something they are doing. Everyone gets a mention and a thank you. It makes a difference.

Felix and Friends are now established in a regular slot on the second Thursday of the month. The Tusk Club is the ideal venue for them. Small and intimate but with a feeling of decadence and history in the place that shines through. Felix promised to bring us more of his friends in the future and we can’t wait to see who is included next time.

An entertaining and engaging evening of fun with a star at the heart of the show.

Performers in Felix and Friends

Felix La Freak

Daphne

Oro Rose

Peter Pearl (of Pearl and Dean)

Sam See

Future Performance Dates

14th August 2025

11th September 2025

Dates booking through until Christmas 2025.