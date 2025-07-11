A police officer has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child.

George Voisey, 24, of Nymans Close, Horsham, was caught after the National Crime Agency told Sussex Police about the offences last October.

Voisey pleaded guilty to one count of the most serious level of the charge of “making an indecent image of a child” – known as a category A offence in relation to a Snapchat video.

He also admitted two similar counts in relation to five category B images and seven in category C.

At Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Friday 11 July), Judge Stephen Mooney sentenced Voisey to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The judge made Voisey subject to a “sexual harm prevention order” for seven years and ordered him to register as a sex offender for the same period.

Imposing a community sentence, Judge Mooney also told Voisey to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sussex Police said: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”

Voisey was arrested on Thursday 24 October last year and suspended from duty as inquiries continued into the offences.

They were committed between Saturday 22 June 2024 and Thursday 24 October although, police said, he was not on duty at the time of the offences.

He was charged earlier this year and resigned from Sussex Police on Saturday 1 March, almost four weeks before his first court appearance – in Brighton.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “George Voisey has admitted and been sentenced for extremely serious and appalling offences.

“When the offender in question is in such a position of trust like Voisey, in a role that is about protecting people from harm, the gravity of the risk he posed and crimes he committed is intensified.

“Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

“Voisey’s criminal behaviour is clearly completely out of keeping with the role that others uphold with pride, integrity and with the trust of the public whom they serve.”

Sussex Police added: “The force will conduct misconduct proceedings now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.”