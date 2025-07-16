Police investigating a serious assault in Brighton city centre on Saturday (5 July) are looking to identify a further man.

Officers were called to Western Road at around 2.30am to reports of a fight between two groups of men.

The altercation is understood to have started outside Buddha Nail Studio in Western Road, before continuing westbound opposite McDonald’s.

One group fled the scene towards Churchill Square.

The victim – a man in his 30s – was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, both from Brighton, have been arrested in connection with the assault and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “This was a violent incident that has left a man with life-threatening injuries, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We have arrested two suspects, but we are keen to speak to the man pictured in these images in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise him, or have any information that could help the investigation, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Axle.”