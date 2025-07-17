Ministers have approved a plan to elect the first mayor of Sussex next year as part of the government’s devolution programme.

It was a move that would lead to more affordable housing and more jobs, Councillor Bella Sankey, the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said this afternoon (Thursday 17 July).

The directly elected mayor would head a “mayoral combined county authority” (MCCA) and the first mayoral election is due to take place next May.

The mayoral authority would bring together the area’s upper tier councils – currently Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council.

Existing councils would continue to deliver day-to-day services, with a shake up of all Sussex councils also on the cards for 2027.

The Devolution Bill 2025, published in the past week, sets out how powers would be devolved from the government to the mayoral authority.

The government said that this would enable more decisions to be shaped with and by the people who live and work here including some of the things that affect residents the most such as transport, housing, jobs, economic growth and public safety.

Councillor Sankey said: “This is an historic and exciting moment for our region.

“Brighton and Sussex already has so much to offer but devolution will unlock powers and funding that will drive economic growth and investment in infrastructure, affordable housing and job creation – things all parts of the region want to see.

“Decisions about the things that matter to all of us will be made closer to local people, communities and businesses affected.

“Just look at the progress other devolved areas like Manchester and Liverpool have made on bus connectivity, inward investment, affordable housing and skills.

“Too many people are in insecure housing, unrewarding work or struggling to access the support they need. We’re also facing a climate emergency that demands urgent action.

“Alongside the establishment of a new mayoral combined county authority for Sussex and Brighton, councils in the region are also consulting on the establishment of new unitary authorities in the region as part of local government re-organisation.

“There are big changes ahead that will offer great things for the region. This is our moment.”

The Conservative leader of East Sussex County Council, Keith Glazier, said: “I believe that everyone in Sussex could benefit from our areas working together and with an elected mayor on some of the biggest issues ahead, such as jobs, transport, housing and the environment.”

Councillor Glazier added: “This is a welcome step towards the goal of a Sussex devolution deal and we’ll keep working together to try to reach it.”

The Conservative leader of West Sussex County Council, Paul Marshall, said: “The government’s announcement is a major step forward in the shaping of local government in Sussex.

“By providing us with the next steps, we are now closer to bringing major decision-making on key areas down to a local level.

Councillor Marshall added: “This provides Sussex with a voice at national level to deliver on vital issues such as transport, infrastructure and health.

“I look forward to our continued discussions with our partners in East Sussex and Brighton in deciding the next steps.”

East Sussex County Council said: “This is just one step of a journey, with the next being local government reorganisation.

“Conversations on what future councils might look like are happening now across the region.”