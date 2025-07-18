Weather forecasters have warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms are on their way.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning , saying that up to 4in (10cm) of rain could fall in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Saturday 19 July).

The official forecaster said that areas of heavy rain, with embedded thunderstorms, would move northwards during the early hours of the morning, with torrential downpours in places.

Accumulations of 20mm to 40mm are possible in one hour, the Met Office said.

And where heavy downpours persist then as much as 70mm to 100mm could accumulate in just a few hours.

The Met Office added: “Significant impacts are possible if this occurs over more urban areas.

“The more widespread heavy rain should clear to the north during Saturday morning but additional scattered heavy showers and a few thunderstorms could develop during Saturday afternoon and early evening.”

The forecaster also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning, covering a much larger area of the country.

The rain warning, issued this morning (Friday 18 July) covers a period from the early hours of tomorrow to 11am.

The thunderstorm warning covers a period from 9pm to midnight tonight: