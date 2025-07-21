A wealthy property developer who “vandalised” an historic Victorian pub has appeared in court.

Charlie Southall, 46, is accused of failing to restore the distinctive green glaze tiles on the 160-year-old Montreal Arms, in Brighton.

Brighton and Hove City Council ordered the property developer to fix the damage caused when he employed a team of builders to smash off scores of locally listed tiles in April 2022.

The council issued an emergency stop order to prevent further damage to the property.

Council bosses then hit Southall with an enforcement notice and ordered him to replace or reinstate all the tiles to the original condition.

Southall lodged an appeal against the order which was dismissed and he was given a final deadline to restore the tiles of Wednesday 17 July 2024 – but no work has taken place.

Now a year after the deadline passed, he has been summonsed to court charged with a breach of the enforcement notice.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 21 July) Southall applied for an adjournment saying he that had not been given enough time to consider the legal papers.

He said that he was a parent with a teenage daughter and had been too busy dealing with the end of term to study the paperwork.

He was granted an adjournment until next month and is set to go on trial for the alleged enforcement notice breach later this year.

The case dates back to 2022 when Southall, who also runs Dragonfly Digital Video Services, purchased the pub for £450,000 following its closure during lockdown.

He offered to house Ukrainians refugees in the property but backtracked after residents questioned his motives when he asked them to help contribute to the costs by launching an £85,000 fundraiser.

The developer then allegedly hired a group of friends who used power drills to hack off the glazed green tiles from the locally listed pub.

The pub was built during a boom period of Victoria construction in Brighton in the 1860s and was the centre of a bustling community.

The tiles date from around 1927 when work was carried out after the merger of the Portsmouth United brewery and Brighton’s Rock brewery.