The board of governors at a Brighton school has decided to become an academy by joining a multi-academy trust (MAT).

Woodingdean Primary School has agreed to join the Eko Trust, which runs 10 schools including two local schools, Hangleton and Benfield.

The school said: “Leaders of Woodingdean Primary School have agreed to become an academy and join one of the country’s leading academy trusts so that the school can ‘go to the next level’.

“Governors made their decision after concluding, having assessed all responses to a six-week consultation, that there was broad support for the proposal that the school joins Eko Trust.

“They put forward the proposal after a rigorous two-year exercise that governors undertook, evaluating and considering which option would best enable them to do even more for pupils and to drive even higher the standard of education it provides.

“Options including remaining as a local authority-run school.

“The consultation was specifically designed to reach and engage as wide a range of people in the community as possible.

“Twenty meetings were held with staff, parents and carers, members of the local community, local authority councillors and officers, trade union representatives and Chris Ward MP.

“Governors agreed to run the consultation for four weeks initially but, as per their original commitment, twice agreed to extend it by a further week, making six weeks in all.

“Governors will now submit an application to the Department for Education for the school to become an academy and join Eko.

“This will be considered for approval in the autumn by the regional director for the south east in the autumn.

“Woodingdean Primary is already recognised as a successful school, rated good by Ofsted twice in a row thanks to the high quality of education it gives children, the excellence of the staff and the high aspirations it sets.

“Eko Trust is a primary and SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) trust of 10 schools, including two in Brighton and Hove which joined last year, Hangleton and Benfield.

“It is a strong, successful and financially secure trust which has a longstanding history of successful collaborative working with its schools.

“The results of its pupils, including disadvantaged and SEND learners, are among the best in the country while three schools are rated outstanding by Ofsted.”

Woodingdean Primary School head Gemma Chumnansin said: “We are driven by one priority above all others – that we provide our pupils with the best education and care we possibly can and we are proud of our success to date.

“It is that same determination to keep improving that has driven this proposal – so that our pupils, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds and SEND learners, achieve even stronger outcomes.

“We are pleased that there was broad support for the proposal that we join Eko and excited at the huge opportunities ahead for our pupils, their families and our staff.

“We will be able to access wider resources and expertise through Eko and will collaborate with its other schools including in Brighton and Hove.

“We want to move to the next level and have no doubt that joining Eko will allow us to do that.”

Darren Arbon, co-chair of governors at Woodingdean, said: “We want to thank everyone who took part in the consultation, attending meetings and submitting responses.

“No proposal will ever receive unanimous support across all stakeholders but it is heartening that there was so much support.

“Eko is a great match for us and working with them will mean we can achieve even stronger outcomes for pupils, including disadvantaged and SEND learners.

“But Woodindgean Primary School will always keep its distinct character, traditions and culture. We will remain a state school and we will continue to be as invested as we are now in the education system in Brighton and Hove.

“We value the partnership we have with the local authority and hope we will come together to achieve our mutual ambition to give children in the city the very best chances.”

Eko Trust chief executive Rebekah Iiyambo said: “Woodingdean Primary School is such a wonderful school and we are very honoured that its governors and head teacher have agreed that the next chapter in its story should be within Eko Trust.

“We share their commitment to ensuring all children have the best chance to reach their full potential and are excited to work with their staff, parents and above all pupils for mutual benefit.

“Eko already has the privilege of working in Brighton and Hove with two superb primary schools and we look forward to Woodingdean Primary School making it three.”

The school said that responses to the consultation could be found on the school website here https://www.woodingdean.brighton-hove.sch.uk/Eko-consultation.