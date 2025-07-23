Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has joined the Italian Serie A side Roma on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 80 appearances for Albion, scoring 17 goals.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Evan had a challenging period across the past season and a half and it has been one disrupted by niggling injury issues which hasn’t allowed him a run of games.

“He is over those injuries and has come back in great shape. Now he really wants to play regularly.

“This is an exciting opportunity in a strong league and with the prospect of European football.

“We wish Evan well for the season ahead and will be watching his progress closely throughout the season.”

Albion said: “Evan joined us from Bohemians in January 2021, making his first team debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup in August of that year.

“His first Premier League goal would come in December 2022, netting against Arsenal, before a fine run of form saw him finish the campaign with six top-tier goals and two assists as we qualified for European football for the first time.

“He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan with West Ham where he made eight appearances.”