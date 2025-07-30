A teenager charged with murdering his father has appeared in court this morning (Wednesday 30 July) by video link.

Fabio Botros, 19, remains on remand, with a plea hearing scheduled for Friday 10 October.

Botros was arrested after Emad Botros-Farag, 57, was found at his Brighton home suffering from catastrophic injuries on Tuesday 1 April.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Botros’s mother, Maria Rosa Marvin, 49, and a child were also found in the property suffering from serious injuries.

They were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged on Wednesday 2 April.

Two days later, at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, set a trial date for Wednesday 1 October. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Botros appeared by video link at Brighton Crown Court today before Mr Justice Foxton, also known as Sir David Foxton.

Botros, of Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, was remanded in custody again until Friday 10 October for an arraignment – a hearing when the charge will be formally put and the defendant will enter his plea.

And a new trial was set for Monday 16 March next year.

The incident happened in Hartfield Avenue shortly after 7am on Tuesday 1 April.

Neighbours called emergency services after hearing loud shouting and screaming at a property.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found Mr Botros-Farag suffering from extensive wounds.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old close to the property and took him into custody before recovering two knives and a hammer.

At Brighton today, Ryan Richter appeared for the prosecution and Colin Aylott for the defence.