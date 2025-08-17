The Old Market celebrates 200 years today.

One of Hove’s best-loved cultural venues is marking a major milestone this summer. On Sunday 17 August 2025, The Old Market (TOM) throws open its doors for a free, all-day community celebration to mark the building’s 200th birthday.

The grade II listed venue in Upper Market Street, Hove, has been at the heart of local life since 1825 — from its early days as a bustling covered market, through stints as stables, warehouse and riding academy, to its reinvention as a thriving independent arts hub.

The birthday event runs from 1pm to 9pm, with a packed line-up including live music, spoken word, a special history talk on 200 Years of The Old Market from Chris Nicholls (Regency Town House), and a birthday speech and cake-cutting with TOM Charitable Trust chair Jo Torode. Performances from Naomi Wood and Who We Are, plus a raffle draw, complete the programme.

Book your slot here: https://theoldmarket.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173661899

This is also a chance to celebrate TOM’s future: since 2024, it has operated as The Old Market Charitable Trust, securing its place as an independent, grassroots venue at a time when so many cultural spaces are under threat.

It is also a way to find out more about a new project to explore, learn, capture and communicate the 200-year heritage of The Old Market in Hove, creating a digital sound installation around the building as well as hosting this ‘birthday’ community event to celebrate the 200th birthday of The Old Market.

The event is suitable for all ages (under-16s with an adult) and is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

TIMINGS

13:00: Doors

14:30: History Talk- ‘200 Years of The Old Market’ by Chris Nicholls from Regency Town House + Q&A

17:00: Speech from TOMCT Chair Jo Torode + cutting the cake

17:45: Naomi Wood

18:30: Raffle Prize Draw

19:15- Who We Are

21:00: End

Raffle: If you can’t attend, you can still participate in the raffle here: https://app.galabid.com/tombirthday

Enter The Big TOM Birthday Raffle, packed with 50 incredible prizes from friends across the city, including Brighton Gin, Bottom’s Rest, Julia Donaldson, Theatre Royal Brighton, Komedia, YouJuice, Unbarred Brewery, Apiary, Perp Games, Shelter Hall, Seven Cellars, Quaff, Awkward Prods, Rachel Chinouriri, Wide Eye, Harriets of Hove, Gingerman, and many, many more!

Raffle tickets are just £5 each or 3 for £10, with all proceeds going to TOM’s 200th Birthday Crowdfunder Campaign.

Raffle will be drawn on Sunday 17th August at this Big Birthday Party, but you don’t need to be in attendance when it is drawn.

Event location: The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS

Date: Sunday 17th August 1-9pm

FREE