Labour has chosen a retired head teacher as the party’s candidate in the Queen’s Park by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Simon Charleton, 69, has lived in the ward for almost 30 years, raising his four children there while running St John’s College, a specialist college for youngsters with special educational needs.

The by-election was called when Labour councillor Tristram Burden stood down after becoming a local authority inspector for the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Five years ago, Mr Charleton was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to young people with special educational needs during covid-19.

He started his teaching career in south London in 1978 and has served as the head teacher of two schools and as a vice-principal and is a former member of Brighton and Hove City Council.

His first job locally was as a classroom teacher at Portslade School and Community College – now the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA). He also sits on the local bench as a magistrate.

Mr Charleton chairs the St Luke’s Residents Association and is the clerk of governors at Queen’s Park Primary School.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be selected as the Labour candidate for Queen’s Park, my home for many decades.

“It’s a truly special place to live and it would be an honour to represent neighbours, residents and local businesses if elected on Thursday 18 September.

“The Labour council has been doing a good job in turning round the mess left by the last Green council but there’s so much more to do.

“I’ll be working with residents to help unlock their priorities for the area.”

The Labour leader of the council leader Bella Sankey said: “Simon is a real local champion – connected to his community and already working on issues that matter to residents.

“He also brings a wealth of experience as a senior educator and former councillor.

“This election is a choice – should Queen’s Park continue rebuilding and making progress under Labour? Or risk going backwards with the Lib Dems or the Greens?”