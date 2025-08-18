It could almost be an episode of Yes Minister. Brighton and Hove City Council, with 280,000 residents, is desperate to hit Whitehall’s arbitrary threshold of 300,000 for unitary councils.

Their solution? Annex the villages of Kingston Ward to the east – a 1,900-strong community near Lewes and inside the South Downs National Park.

Last Wednesday (13 August), at a packed parish hall meeting, with standing room only, over 100 Kingston Village residents rejected the plans unanimously.

The irony wasn’t lost on them: Brighton’s consultation offered no “no change” option and councillors are barred from holding meetings in the very areas they hope to absorb.

As one local put it: “It’s democracy by clipboard – you can tick any box you like, so long as it says Brighton.”

The consequences, residents warn, are far from comic

Split education system: primary schools run by Brighton, while secondary schools remain under East Sussex

Service risk: Lewes District’s higher recycling rates and food waste collection could be lost to Brighton’s weaker system

Rural mismatch: a national park ward governed by a city council with no track record of administering rural communities outside its urban boundary

Transport strain: potential housing growth in Newhaven adding pressure to the C7 and A26 roads

Concerns that Brighton’s needs will always take precedence over rural voices if the takeover goes ahead

Residents said: “Our ties are with Lewes, not Brighton. This is a land grab dressed up as reform. We don’t want to be swallowed by a city council that has no understanding of rural communities.”

Questions remain unanswered. Why was expansion to the west dismissed as “financially unviable”? Brighton has published no evidence. A freedom of information request has been lodged to uncover the reasoning.

The Kingston meeting closed with residents playing a cover version of the Village People song Go West.

It was more than a joke: in Whitehall’s numbers game, expansion westwards made more sense – but Brighton has turned east instead.

As Sir Humphrey might have said: “That’s not because it’s logical, Minister. It’s because it’s easier.”

Tony Wheeler is a member of the Keep Kingston in Lewes Community Action Group.