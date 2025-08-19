‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘DEDFEST’, CROCKSTEAD FIELDS, HALLAND 16.8.25

‘DedFest’, the South East’s newest independent outdoor festival, has made a welcome return for a second year in the heart of the East Sussex countryside at the beautiful Crockstead Fields, Eastbourne Road, Halland, East Sussex, BN8 6PT. After the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, which featured live music sets from the likes of Dutch Criminal Record, Hutch, Nature TV, Flip Top Head, Comforts and more, the organisers set this year’s date as Saturday 16th August. DedFest was born last year out of a true passion for great music plus great drinks and this year’s family and dog-friendly event continued with the exact same ethos.

DedFest 2025 was even bigger and better than last year’s event as it featured no less than 22 incredible up-and-coming new music artists across two stages, who hailed mainly from Brighton as well as London and beyond. However, the capacity of this year’s event was capped at 500 and so it still feels like a truly intimate affair, with many folk taking advantage of the onsite camping. These acts were curated by Damian of the DedBest Distillery along with the assistance of ‘Hidden Herd’ promoters.

We sent along a team of four in order to catch all of the action. Reviewing duties were shared between Christian Le Surf and Nick Linazasoro, and the action was captured on camera by Petra Eujane and David Gyokos. The layout of Dedfest is essentially one large circle with the two stages at opposite ends, but literally located a stone’s throw away. The Main Stage is essentially a large marquee with a raised stage at one end and the bar at the other end. It has three poles as support structures with four lanterns hanging from the ceiling which come into effect once the daylight fades. The smaller Woodland Stage in essence a raised summerhouse sized wooden structure with 7 steps up to the stage. This is set amongst the oak trees and there are hay bails to perch upon for the punters. Each of the 22 bands will perform half hour sets, so in theory, when one band finishes on stage, the other band begins their performance on the other stage.

So without further ado, let’s get started…

SANSOM – Woodland Stage (11:30am – 12:00pm)

We begin with Sansom at the relaxed Woodland Stage at 11:34am. Sansom was one of the three acts that we covered at the Dedfest taster event 8 days ago at The Sidings in Newhaven – Reviews HERE. Once again today it’s Edward Sansom on lead vocals and guitar (with a tremolo) along with his chums who are Sabrina G on Novation synth, tambourine and backing vocals, Grace on bass and backing vocals and Lewis on drums. From the outset I’m rather impressed with the quality of the sound being blasted out of the summerhouse structure, even when Edward uses his megaphone microphone, it’s as clear as can be. The lighting is not yet required so we will see what that looks like later on in the day. Sansom are a great opening act in order to warm up the various age punters on this mainly overcast day. They performed the forthcoming ‘White Swan’ single which will be dropping next month and it’s a typical example of their indie rockin’ chart friendly tunes. ‘Golden’, which came out a few days ago, was also performed. Edward was stoked and informed us that it has already featured on BBC Introducing, and with Melita Dennett present today, no doubt several other acts on the bill will be getting their tunes across the airwaves in the coming weeks. Edward briefly came down the steps for final number ‘Suck It Up’ and the crowd gave the artists a very warm welcome. We next make our way over to the Main Stage where the sound in here too is very solid. The first band to perform are ChitChat and so it’s over to Christian Le Surf.

(Nick Linazasoro)

CHITCHAT – Main Stage (12:00pm – 12:30pm)

First up on my radar for my first ever stint at DedFest are a new discovery for me in the form of ChitChat, a five-piece indie rock band from Brighton. Having won the prestigious Battle of the Bands at the Old Albion pub in competition for a slot at DedFest, ChitChat made themselves sonically welcome to the Main Stage’s tent, combining the sounds of bands such as Wunderhorse, Paramore and Kasabian with their own mysterious, and angsty songwriting slant into a voice that’s unique to their character. With four out of five members of the band towering behind a pair of sunglasses, sans the drummer, who instead hides behind long, flowing, black hair, ChitChat establishes themselves with the crowd through rekindling the special qualities of 2000s indie rock into a new and refreshing dialogue for the DedFest tent through tracks like ‘Alibi’, ‘Under My Skin’ and ‘Hand It Over’. It’s also great to see a band of ChitChat’s calibre enjoying every single moment on the stage; watching them embrace their camaraderie underneath those shades is one of many enjoyable traits of their performance!

(Christian Le Surf)

THE RAPPORTS – Woodland Stage (12:30pm – 13:00pm)

We are back at the Woodland Stage in order to catch Brighton based indie rock’n’rollers The Rapports, who today comprise of a lead vocalist who also utilises a tambourine when required, a drummer who is also on backing vocals, a bassist, and two guitarists, one of which also sings backing vocals. They have operated either side of lockdown and have thus far released two albums, an EP and a few singles. The latest release ‘A Life In A Suitcase’ came out last year. Pleasingly, their opener reminded me of Gang Of Four and this segued straight into a slower second number. It’s obvious that they are a tight outfit who would suit American radio. The vocalist gets up close and personal during the third tune as he comes down the steps. I note that the drumkit moves up and down due to the wooden flooring, so I guess that adds the extra bounce for the players. Latest album closing number ‘Who’s To Know’ commenced with an enjoyable drum intro prior to the twangy guitar kicking in and the lads bounced along nicely. This sound sat somewhere between Embrace and The White Stripes, with the double vocals at certain times being a particular highlight. This quintet knows how to rock when required. New unreleased tunes were played for our pleasure including ‘Easier To Lie’ which rocked on out, and was followed by ‘Madeleine’ which somehow reminded me of Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel. They signed off with another new one called ‘Shivers’ which had a fast drum roll to start .It was nice to see the lads clearly having fun up on the stage and they are good at what they do. A solid set!

(Nick Linazasoro)

ROOM SERVICE – Main Stage (13:00pm – 13:30pm)

I return to the Main Stage tent to catch an old favourite Brighton band of mine, the mightily flamboyant Room Service! Having caught these guys at the inaugural ‘I Flipping Luv Brighton’ show last year alongside Sad Dads and Telecom, I was enamoured with the group’s eccentric approach to indie rock and dance music that seemed to marry grace and a total collapse of repetitive structure faultlessly! It’s safe to say that the sextet made no exception to their incredible abundance of energy and fiery performances, giving bands like Sports Team a run for their money…! There’s a great sense of dynamic control emanating from Room Service; a synergy that is difficult to find in many other bands of their talent and power. One undeniable characteristic from the group is their remarkable sense of humour, which plays a huge role in the performance of their beloved track ‘JCVD’ (short for Jean-Claude Van Damme), which becomes more bewildered and full of vitality with every subsequent performance I catch of it. I also managed to catch a rendition of their latest single, ‘Plastic Cosmic Fantastic Hotel’, rich in disco fever and elaborate guitar rhythms, which I’m sure will quickly become a new favourite of mine…!

(Christian Le Surf)

FUKUSHIMA DOLPHIN – Woodland Stage (13:30pm – 14:00pm)

There are a lot of bands at this year’s DedFest that I’ve had the privilege of seeing, and some that I’ve only heard through name… out of the entire line-up, Fukushima Dolphin has been one of the biggest bands on my local bucket list for a very long time. Formed seven years ago by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Josh Butler, there have been many iterations and incarnations of the project that stretches many forms of band and solo set-ups, with DedFest welcoming in a duo performance of Josh and his various assortment of musical instruments backed by a drummer on the Woodland Stage. There’s a fantastic assortment of sound and style coming from today’s two-piece, with various callbacks to the sound of 80s new wave as well as groups such as The Beta Band and Grandaddy. Catching Fukushima Dolphin live has been a long time coming for me, and it was fantastic to watch such understated mastery in this live space, particularly through Josh’s infectious melodies with a singing voice akin to Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. Even with a brief loss of power during the set caused by children’s careless wandering, the show was a triumph for both Josh and the crowd!

(Christian Le Surf)

WINTER GARDENS – Main Stage (14:00pm – 14:30pm)

East Sussex based Winter Gardens were up next on the Main Stage. It appears that they have now seemed to have settled on a solid five-piece lineup and it has even further cemented their terrific sound. The players are Ananda Howard (lead vocals, tambourine), Jamie Windless (guitars), Jasmine Ardley (vocals, Korg synth, eggshaker), Connor McCorkindale (drums) and Ed Fair (bass). There is an ethereal quality to their work and Ananda further highlights this with her Scandinavian woodland nymph look. I’ve seen the band quite a number of times over the past 6 years and they always seem to deliver! Their latest offering is the 7-track ‘Uncomfortable/Unloveable’ release, but I know there’s a new single on the way. The performance begins with a terrific repetitive keys intro with ethereal vocals, then the cymbals, drums, bass and guitar kick in and they are away. They segue straight into the second tune as Jamie changes his guitar. He always cuts a dramatic figure on stage as he thrashes about with his instrument, whilst the remaining quartet are in juxtaposition to this. The Korg keeps the beats going and it seems that they have more than matured in their sound which benefits from many different layers, including often double vocal deliveries and clearly they now deserve to be going places go places. Ananda’s relaxing slower vocals contrast with rockier feel led by the drums. The bass can be tribal at times and Jamie’s guitar echos nicely too, especially when shaken as an effect. They can be almost borderline goth at times, and at others very early U2 spring to mind. They closed their set with an absolute belter, which saw Ananda come into her own and they nailed it today! Best band of the festival for yours truly!

(Nick Linazasoro)

LEAN WITH THE BREEZE – Woodland Stage (14:30pm – 15:00pm)

Brighton based Lean With The Breeze is the project of Simon Gledhill, who is taking care of vocals and acoustic guitar. He is accompanied by Lewis Harding, who is also on guitar, as well as a bassist and a drummer. I witnessed their set 8 days ago at the Dedfest teaser event in Newhaven, but that day they were just an acoustic guitar duo, so I’m keen to see how today’s set compares in comparison. So far Simon has released a half dozen singles since 2022, with the most recent being the brand new ‘Actors’ single which came out on Thursday. He’s also planning ahead as this afternoon they performed a new tune titled ‘Sleeping With The Enemy’ which bopped along rather pleasantly. The whole performance is a family friendly set that wouldn’t cause offence to anyone. There’s a folky Americana vibe on offer here and they even call on the services of Dedfest organiser Damian as special guest backing vocalist. He was referring to his phone throughout for the lyrics to the tunes, more from him later! They signed off with the 2024 ‘Rise Again’ single which sees Lewis really going to town on this number.

(Nick Linazasoro)

IDEAL LIVING – Main Stage (15:00pm – 15:30pm)

Now, with various discussions and conversations flooding the air of Crockstead Fields surrounding the topic on how family-friendly and feel-good DedFest is this year, the inclusion of a band as dark, socially despondent and near-apocalyptic as Ideal Living is bewildering… yet, they remain to be one of my favourite Brighton bands around! One could even describe them as a supergroup of sorts, featuring members of bands such as Flip Top Head, SoftTop and Big Long Sun (Jamie unfortunately not making the show today), all combining their musical strengths into an art rock monolith comparable to Black Country, New Road. Throughout their set, they open their strange toybox of cobwebs to the Main Stage tent, as frontman Billy Marsh pours his heart out to the crowd among the sounds of droning violins and guitars and choral passages that remind me of the works of Current 93. Every member of the band paints an incredible array of sound through crushing intensity and patient instrumentation that only further cements the devastating imagery that Billy is able to craft. Honestly though, the inclusion of bowed electric guitars, trumpet, drum machines and all manner of sound brewed on the stage can’t shake the strange oxymoronic experience of watching a mother playfully dancing with her child to the delivery of “blood in the water… blood in the water…!”

(Christian Le Surf)

LUCY DARKE – Woodland Stage (15:30pm – 16:00pm)

I’ve always been in close proximity with Lucy Darke as an artist in some way, often through associations with friends or her backing band; however, it took until this year’s DedFest for me to finally witness her art in a live setting. Her music is nothing short of serene, embracing a soulful atmosphere that evokes the imagery of urban nighttime, flooded by candlelight. The bliss and jazz-bent leanings of Portishead can be heard in the chord-writing, led by an all-star backing band comprising members of neighbouring Brighton bands such as Puma Theory and Duskhouse. Through songs like ‘Saboteur’ and ‘Sweet’, Lucy creates an illustrious and angelic scenery that is near incomparable to her peers with a wonderful sense of comfort and warmth that kept the audience captivated throughout her thirty-minute set. Having only been able to see Lucy perform through social media stories until now, witnessing a further development in her live band set-up to fit the inclusion of another electric guitarist only helps to reinforce her idyllic, beautiful soundscapes even further. Not to mention my previous viewings of some of her live band cohorts on numerous occasions in louder circumstances, watching them integrate softer methods of performances solidifies their strengths as individual musicians!

(Christian Le Surf)

MULIMBA – Main Stage (16:00pm – 16:30pm)

Mulimba is a Zambian-British alternative artist who is based in London. He dropped his debut single, titled ‘Damn’ back in 2019, followed by ‘Your Own Blood’ single the following year. His 5-track ‘Wake Up’ EP and ‘I’m Alive’ and ‘Live Like Me’ singles all came out in 2022, and this year he has dropped his ‘Everything’ single. My debut encounter with Mulimba was supposed to be at the ‘Hidden Herd Festival 2020’ at Brighton’s Patterns on Saturday 21st March of that year, but this was set two days before the very first covid lockdown and sadly the event had to be pulled. So here I am five years later finally seeing what Mulimba has to offer. Today he is out front on vocals and has a couple of chums with him, who are taking care of the drums, Roland drumpads, and laptop duties, as well as guitar. The opening number has a higher-pitched soulful vocal delivery and the track sits in the pop-rock genre, with the notable synth beats and samples coming to the fore that are courtesy of the laptop. One song down and the Dedfest punters have suddenly gone up several notches in their appreciation. Clearly this rock funk sound akin to something like Lenny Kravitz is their bag judging by the hearty applause. Mulimba is a charismatic fellow who bounces whilst he delivers his vocals, which gets punters further onside. It’s looking like his 2025 reset is working very nicely and at this pace will be becoming hot property in the world of pop. The music charts will be calling!

(Nick Linazasoro)

MOON IDLE – Woodland Stage (16:30pm – 17:00pm)

Out of all the bands I’m covering for this year’s DedFest, Moon Idle are the one I’ve known for the longest, having studied at Brighton college WaterBear with lead vocalist Quilla Robinson three years ago. I distinctively recall her showing myself and our class her earliest demos and plans for the roots of the Moon Idle discography; remarkable looking back on it now as I see just how far of a band they have come sonically. The lens of Moon Idle encapsulates the influences of Mazzy Star, Radiohead and Massive Attack; and yet, the genus of the band holds a deeper melting pot of romantic despondency and introspection that makes them a stand-out unit in the DedFest line-up. Despite performing in the somewhat restrictive sound of the Woodland Stage compared to the more antiquated arrangement of the Main Stage, the quartet, which features the depping-in of prolific Brighton bassist Adham Armenti, proceeded to serenade the field without fail through innovative usages of distortion and atmospheric awareness. It’s been totally refreshing to see Moon Idle for the first time in a while – you can next catch them hosting a takeover at the Anakuma restaurant in Brighton, on Sunday 17th August, where guitarist Jasper Fergus cooks up more than just wonderful guitar passages…!

(Christian Le Surf)

TRIP WESTERNS – Main Stage (17:00pm – 17:30pm)

Over the last year or so, I heard so many good things about Trip Westerns, with my only experience with them being my initial discovery of the name through a co-headline tour they did with fellow Brighton rock ‘n’ rollers, Hutch. Since 2021, Trip Westerns have made a name for themselves in Brighton’s consciousness via a nostalgic blend of classic rock and R&B, while channelling the warm sounds of Ennio Morricone soundtracks and vintage aesthetics. As one typically witnesses different bands, whether local or not, in a live setting, chances are, you’ll get to see an embrace of the vintage rock ‘n’ roll of days gone by; however, Trip Westerns are an example of a band who employ these sounds, and present them with so much weight and tenacity that it’s difficult for any other musical outfit of their stature to replicate. There’s quite a kaleidoscopic arrangement to be heard in a Trip Westerns performance, complete with swirling keyboard passages and reverb-tinged electric guitars. Not to mention the incredible musicianship interlocked between the five performers… like, seriously, it’s not often you see a band so in tune with each other on this level!

(Christian Le Surf)

TELECOM – Woodland Stage (17:30pm – 18:00pm)

I mean, what can I say about the boys of Telecom that I haven’t said in previous reviews, whether on here, or through word of mouth? They are one of my favourite bands out there right now, distilling the classic garage rock sounds of the 1960s into something so refreshing and faultless in its presentation. I’ve had the privilege to be friends and associates with most of the band since college, so to see how far they’ve come over the years is quite extraordinary. Not many bands are able to reawaken the unforgotten, sun-kissed daydreams of Small Faces and The Rolling Stones and re-orient them into their own voice. The musicianship and overall presentation can’t be found any tighter than these guys, with lead vocalists Chris Gibbons and David Lovell’s partnership challenging that of the greats that they take inspiration from. Even on the smaller Woodland Stage, the arsenal of instrumentation, particularly from keyboardist Hayden O’Dell, who switches between harmonica, vibraphone and Mellotron sounds from song to song. It’s safe to say that even after all these years, and the amount of gigs we’ve played together, I will NEVER get tired of watching the mad wonder of Telecom rule the stage.

(Christian Le Surf)

COMFORTS – Main Stage (18:00pm – 18:30pm)

Finally the sun has come out for the first time today, but it’s already teatime and the crêpe and coffee van is annoying already shut for the day! (Note to self, order from here first next year and then go onto the beers). It’s now the turn of Brighton indie rock four-piece Comforts to grace the Main Stage. I think it’s been quite a while since we last reviewed this lot around five years ago at the Green Door Store in Brighton. I would have gone to see them recently on 23rd July at The Hope & Ruin (also with Winter Gardens and Mulimba), but I was at the ‘On The Beach’ festival reviewing The Human League et al. Comforts social media offers them up as “boyband drivel” (their words not mine) and they have since 2019 released a string of nine singles, with the latest being titled ‘Changes’. Their format is the tried and tested guitar and vocals, guitar and backing vocals, bass, and drums. Judging by today’s performance they are a very accomplished quartet who would sit well on any large festival bill with the right promotion and management. They are a quality pop-rock act akin to the Verve and Embrace and the like, with a strong vocal delivery with an American twang. Some tunes highlight the various levels of pop-rock, where in some parts they become a full-on experience and some others are more relaxed. I’d have to say that having seen all of the acts so far, that Comforts were awarded the loudest applause thus far, no more so than when Dedfest organiser Damian was invited on stage in order to perform his single (with the band) which he released earlier this year. It was a slower tune than the previous Comforts numbers, but Damian had a really good voice and I’m surprised it didn’t chart! After this, Comforts went on to play a new number.

(Nick Linazasoro)

THE STANFORD FAMILY BAND – Woodland Stage (18:30pm – 19:00pm)

Continuing with the trend of rock ‘n’ roll revival bands comes The Stanford Family Band, a regular with Hidden Herd and Goo Records in many a show down Brighton way. Sharing similar characteristics with Telecom, Elliot Stanford’s musical cohorts take a more chilled and carefree approach to their sound, emulating the styles of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. For the first time during this year’s DedFest, the usage of a keyboard is used in a more conventional manner, making full use of the sounds of electric pianos underneath the group’s warm harmonies and nostalgically vaudevillian overtones. The Stanford Family Band’s EP, ‘For Your Listening Pleasure’ has proven to be a favourite within the Brighton music scene, showcasing the joyous camaraderie and passionate infusion of style and sophistication, and it’s great for me to finally put the music and the faces to the name after hearing so much about them across town for the last year or so. There’s a great Beatles-esque quality to the band’s performances, with one particular track (whose title escapes me I’m afraid), reminding me of cuts like ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’ or ‘Octopus’s Garden’, in the best way possible!

(Christian Le Surf)

CONGRATULATIONS – Main Stage (19:00pm – 19:30pm)

Next up on the Main Stage are Brighton based quartet Congratulations who I have witnessed live on a number of previous occasions. They comprise Leah Stanhope (vocals), James Gillingham (drums and backing vocals), Greg Burns (bass and backing vocals) and Jamie Chellar (guitar and vocals). They quite often wear 4 different brightly coloured jumpsuits for their performances, but today they are welcoming the summer’s rays, with Leah certainly dressing to impress. They have thus far released a few singles and two EP’s, the latest of which being last year’s ‘Slap’ EP, which has this year been followed by their latest ‘Get2Me’ single. Congratulations always know how to put on a great show, but I’d actually go so far as to say that today’s performance is the best of the circa half dozen I’ve already witnessed. They are seriously on the case with their rockin’ tunes, even from the outset with their opener which had an 80s retro electro handclaps vibe and there’s plenty of foot pedal action to boot. Leah’s vocals are always belted out, but tonight even more so. There now seems to be a rock funk vibe to their sound these days. Their third tune was a new one with a varying beat which they started relatively normal and then they brought it right to the fore. This was followed by another newbie with rock guitar, solid drums and again strong vocals, which got the crowd clapping and it even had a solid drum solo, I’d say that it sat at the rockier end of the work of Prince. After this they got the punters moving side to side and saying “whoow”, which went down well. Today they absolutely caned it.

(Nick Linazasoro)

THE ROEBUCKS – Woodland Stage (19:30pm – 20:00pm)

I’ve had so many fortuitous run-ins with The Roebucks; from my first encounter with them whilst covering an all-dayer at The Hope & Ruin between Goo Records and Hidden Herd, to two shows at the New Amsterdam in Worthing, to seeing them at this year’s Great Escape, these guys have quickly rocketed into being one of my favourite bands and just groups of people to be around in Brighton’s music scene. Much like Trip Westerns and Telecom, there’s a distinctive revival of the rock ‘n’ roll of yesteryear, infused with the wonderous melodies of Fleetwood Mac and Neil Young, however, the four-piece of Tom, Lola, Henry and Sophie, portray their music with such a sense of innocence that balances their influences perfectly, all while displaying their unique musical characteristics and shared vocal duties across songs like ‘Mona’, ‘Flowing River’, and my personal favourite, ‘He’s My Man’ (please release this soon, guys!). It’s always great fun to simply watch the four of them performing together; there’s not many bands that come to mind where you can see just how much fun they’re having onstage. This has been my seventh outing of The Roebucks within 9 months and the best I’ve seen them so far; by my calculations, I intend to see them 70 more times by the time I die, so if you’re reading this guys, get ‘He’s My Man’ into the public domain as soon as possible, please.

(Christian Le Surf)

PROJECTOR – Main Stage (20:00pm – 20:30pm)

It’s now the turn of Projector, who like Congratulations, are an entertaining Brighton based outfit that regularly appear on festival lineups, as they too know how to deliver. Projector are a trio comprising Edward Ensbury (vocals/guitar) Lucy Sheehan (vocals/bass), and Cal Marinho (drums), although I must say that today’s drummer looks different, as the glasses have gone but a cap is added. They expand to a quartet for live work with the addition of a second guitarist, which previously has fallen to Ben Hampson, but I’m not sure it’s him either. Projector are indie post punk rockers who are clearly in tune with each other. They said that they were “going to try out a new one on you guys” but failed to name it. It was a quirky The Fall meets Nirvana style tune, now there’s a mix. Well if this newbie is anything to go by then they are certainly on the right track. I note that occasionally Edward strays into Lou Reed vocal territory. The closing tune from their 2024 ‘Now When We Talk It’s Violence’ album, namely ‘Tastes Like Sarah’ (with Lucy on lead vocals) is an altogether faster offering and easily (for me) the choice tune of their set. They have an interesting mix of sounds and tunes with nods to Joy Division, early Pixies plus The Stooges and new single ‘The Sham! The Sham! The Sham!’ adds to that grittiness. I must honestly confess that Projector were even better than I had remembered.

(Nick Linazasoro)

ATTICOMATIC – Woodland Stage (20:30pm – 21:00pm)

AtticOmatic have been one of Brighton’s best-kept secrets for the last few years having floated around the scene’s consciousness via a distinctive blend of art and jazz-bent indie rock leanings and an intriguing sonic atmosphere that captivates crowds at many a Brighton live show. They’ve only refined and amplified their sound even further, dropping their ‘Fold The World’ EP back in early May. Whilst I’ve caught guitarist Ollie White at many Flip Top Head shows in the past, this was my first time catching AtticOmatic. The most immediate thing that caught my eye about these guys is their beloved collage of friends from several neighbouring Brighton bands, many of whom have played tonight! The musical surroundings of the five-piece’s thirty minute performance was remarkably entrancing, as, for me, it created an unnerving, yet beautiful backdrop of space and tone, with the sounds of Windmill-centric neighbours being enough to mind. Everything about the group seems terrifically focussed and cohesive, with an even balance of vocal duties between lead members Locran Forder and Kamraun Kaur. With post-rock being a fairly umbrella musical term in today’s market, it’s refreshing to have a band like AtticOmatic within the consciousness, as they have an organic and human edge that’s difficult to beat.

(Christian Le Surf)

KEG – Main Stage (21:00pm – 21:30pm)

KEG have been on my radar for quite some time now, after I caught trombone player Charlie Keen perform in his Silver Birch project, opening for Ex-Easter Island Head at The Hope & Ruin last June. I understood that they seemed to be a fairly beloved group, but didn’t quite understand just HOW beloved they were. KEG shot straight out of the gate with a bizarrely angular post-punk sound that blended the thought processes of black midi and Squid with the chaotic and unhinged presentations of Pere Ubu and The Pop Group. As a result, the seven band members onstage appear filterless yet perfectly positioned in sonic scope against each other. Then we come to the frontman, Albert Haddenham – the dude is an understated showstopper. Even with six cohorts behind and aside him providing an instrumental backdrop with no up or down, he seems so alien within the atmosphere that he has the ability to totally outshine everyone with his strangely charismatic, yet nonchalant presence. This was my last review for the day, and it was the perfect way to end DedFest – big love to all the bands who played, and to all the organisers involved, thank you for a fantastically enjoyable experience as while I am not the biggest fan of festivals, I absolutely adored tonight!

(Christian Le Surf)

NATURE TV – Woodland Stage (21:30pm – 22:00pm)

The final act performing at the Woodland Stage for this year were Brighton indie-pop specialists Nature TV which comprises Guy Bangham (guitar & vocals), Josh Eriskin (bass), and James Hunt (lead guitar & backing vocals) and according to their social media they are “Door-to-door heartbreak salesmen”. There are actually four people on stage this evening: guitar and lead vocals, guitar and vocals, bass, and drums. Here is a band that certainly does love releasing EP’s, it seems as though they are nearly in double figures. They have finally, after 7 years, got together 13 songs and released their ‘Unlucky For Some’ debut album this year. It’s now dark and the lights are shining on the players and this gives off an air of the stage being an actual stable for the baby Jesus. Nature TV informed us that it was nice to be invited back this year as they performed at the inaugural Dedfest last year. I can’t actually recall having seen Nature TV live in action before and so their opening number is a tester for me. It initially sounded like Danny Green aka Laish, but then got into its bopping beat. The second tune reminded me musically of The Police to begin with, but they set about rockin’, with the bassist feeling every note as he got over-indulgent with his head nodding, whilst he plucked away at his instrument. They are clearly very accomplished musicians and it’s not surprising that they have quite a following here. Nature TV offer offensive tunes with clear vocals.

(Nick Linazasoro)

GAFFA TAPE SANDY – Main Stage (22:00pm – 22:30pm)

Gaffa Tape Sandy are the act that have been selected to close this year’s Dedfest. They have been based in Brighton for a number of years, but were previously from Bury St Edmunds where they formed a decade ago. They are a classic three piece power trio, who feature singer and guitarist Kim Jarvis, bassist and vocalist Catherine Lindley-Neilson, along with drummer Robin Francis. They have thus far released at least 11 singles, two EP’s and last year unleashed ‘Hold My Hand, God Damn It’ via Alcopop! Records. It might be dark outside and relatively late, but the Main Stage tent is still packed. No doubt many are staying over by camping in tents or have snapped up one of the yurts. Gaffa Tape Sandy begin with Kim shouting “Me and my friends” and they launch into their recent single ‘Body In The Water’ which nicely sets the tone. Kim’s raspy vocals remind me of Jake Burns of Still Little Fingers fame, and their songs can actually sound like SLF. ‘Scrapbook’ follows, with its shared vocal deliveries reminding me of Dollyrots and they segue into the next number. It’s not just rock, as they have a broad musical palette as there are elements of reggae and ska in the Gaffa Tape Sandy portfolio as well. It was a pretty exhilarating half an hour and a rousing way to end the day. It’s been an enjoyable experience with a wonderful festival vibe akin to a tiny version of Suffolk’s ‘Latitude’. Roll on Dedfest 2026.

(Nick Linazasoro)

www.instagram.com/dedfest25

To view a different set of photos of the bands at ‘DedFest’ visit our sister website HERE.