A Hove church is seeking to put security gates in to stop rough sleepers abusing staff and volunteers.

All Saints Church wants to put the gates across the driveway to its vicarage next door to the church in Eaton Road, which also gives access to the church hall and porch.

In a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council, it says the porch has become used by rough sleepers.

It says: If there is no evening activity in the church and hall this does not of itself create problems.

“But increasingly considerable amounts of rubbish are created by the rough sleepers bringing in large amounts of cardboard and other detritus, including food packaging and bottles, often broken.

“Many of them also have a habit of urinating on the porch or the steps or nearby, which is both unsanitary and unsightly, and requires staff to clean the area before they can start work.

“But the worst aspect, which has been increasing for the last two years, is the accumulation of dangerous illegal drug use items, such as discarded drug hypodermic syringes.

“Keeping the area clean of all the rubbish is a necessary task for church staff, but the drug related detritus creates a specific and entirely unacceptable risk to staff, over and above the risks entailed in general rubbish clearing.

“Over the last 12 months there has been a noticeable increase in aggressive behaviour by some of the rough sleepers.

“On four separate occasions over the last few months both male and female members of staff have been threatened in an entirely unacceptable way with very aggressive and directly threatening behaviour when trying to get the rough sleepers to move on at the start of the working day or before church services and activities in the hall.

“These activities in the hall involve a very large number of elderly people and children, providing a risk to vulnerable people that cannot be allowed to continue, let alone the risk to church staff members.

“And the hall is hired out in the evening Monday to Thursday inclusive, with two of the sessions ending at 9pm, when rough sleepers have been installing themselves.

“We have discussed these issues with our dedicated police support officer who has promised quick reaction when threatening behaviour occurs, but that is unlikely to be sufficiently timely to prevent that behaviour, and not at all likely to put off night time drug users with necessarily infrequent patrols.”

The gates would be 3.3m wide and 2.4m high and locked outside normal working hours.

If the council approves the plans, the church will then have to seek permission from the diocese and the parochial church council, and then fundraise the money to pay for them.