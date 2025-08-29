A public meeting is planned to discuss the Floral Clock, with the organisers issuing invitations to a number of councillors.

In an email, heritage campaigner Laura King, from the Friends of Brighton and Hove Citizens’ Action Group, said: “I’ve been asked to arrange a public meeting outside at the Cornerstone Community Centre end of the north of Palmeira Square.

“You are very welcome to attend and explain why there has been no valid and city-wide advertised resident consultation before the decision to scrap the Coronation Floral Clock was announced in the media on Thursday 21 August.

“Also, in a meaningful public consultation, there should be time at the end of that consultation for all responses to be taken into consideration and fed into the proposed project, which there is not.

“Moreover, the leading question: ‘What would you like to see in the current location of the Floral Clock?’ has caused a lot of anger, making it clear that there is no choice being given about the Floral Clock being axed.

“Conversely, there are many people offering to fix it at low or no cost or as part of a television show project. Why have these options not been explored, if cost is the reason?

“Also, why are there large yellow signs saying fencing is going up round the north of Palmeira Square on Monday 1 September when the deadline for the consultation is Sunday 14 September?

“Many residents are somewhat puzzled that they are being told there is no money to fix the clock but apparently plenty of money to ‘revamp’ the north of Palmeira Square and would like to know from which budget this is being taken.

“Also, will the old public toilets, capped off beneath, be reopened if the north of the square is going to be done properly?

“Will the new planting be ‘starling-friendly’ and will more trees be culled as part of the revamp?

“All sorts of questions have been popping up on social media.”

The meeting is due to start this evening (Friday 29 August) at 7pm.

To see or take part in Brighton and Hove City Council’s consultation, click here.

More than 2,200 people have signed a petition to save the Floral Clock. To see or sign the petition on the 38 Degrees website, click here.