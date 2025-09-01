Brighton and Hove Albion have sold defender Tariq Lamptey to Italian club Fiorentina for just over £5 million.

The sale comes five and a half years after the Ghana international joined Brighton from Chelsea in a deal reported to be worth about £4 million.

This morning (Monday 1 September), Albion said: “Tariq Lamptey has completed a permanent move to Fiorentina on undisclosed terms and subject to the usual regulatory approval.

“The transfer ends a five-and-a-half-year spell with Albion.”

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “We’d like to thank Tariq for his time here at the club.

“He’s been a valued player throughout his time but, more than that, he is a brilliant professional and person.

“This is a good opportunity for him to play both Serie A and European football.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Albion added: “Tariq joined Albion from Chelsea on the final day of the January transfer window in 2020.

“He’d started with the Blues as a seven-year-old and progressed to their under-18s, making his debut at the age of 16.

“He made 122 appearances for Albion, scoring five goals and contributing 12 assists.

“A former England under-21 international, Tariq opted for Ghana at senior level and featured for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.”