Lorelle Meets The Obsolete is the sonic partnership of Lorena Quintanilla and Alberto González, a duo originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, now based in Ensenada, Baja California. Since forming in 2011, they have forged a reputation as one of Latin America’s most vital and visionary acts—drifting from heavy psych into post-punk, noise, avant-pop, and electronic minimalism.

Their early albums ‘On Welfare’ and ‘Corruptible Faces’ caught the attention of the international psych scene, leading to their signing with UK label Sonic Cathedral in 2013. From there, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete embarked on over a decade of relentless touring across Mexico, the US, UK, and Europe, performing at festivals including LEVITATION, SXSW, Liverpool Psych Fest, NRMAL, and Hipnosis.

Over the years, their sound has morphed dramatically. From the hazy, swirling textures of Chambers and Balance, to the raw experimentalism of De Facto—which landed at No.5 on Piccadilly Records’ Albums of the Year—the band has continuously pushed forward. Their sixth album ‘Datura’ (2023) marked a radical shift: a concise, bass-driven post-punk statement that earned critical acclaim and placed No.18 on Rolling Stone’s Best Spanish-Language Albums of the Year.

Lorelle’s collaborators over the years have included Emma Anderson (Lush), Pye Corner Audio, and Dälek, and their music has won admiration from icons like Iggy Pop and Henry Rollins. They’ve recorded live sessions for BBC Radio 6 (Marc Riley) and KEXP, further cementing their cult status.

With lyrics that navigate the turmoil of modern life—cultural colonialism, political tension, sleepless nights, and emotional unrest—Lorelle Meets The Obsolete balance venture with confrontation. Their live shows are intense, incendiary experiences, driven by catharsis, distortion, and defiance.

The band continues to question, dismantle, and rebuild their own sound and this is reflected in their new album which is titled ‘Corporal’ which dropped on 10th October and is available on limited edition neon magenta vinyl via Bandcamp and Rough Trade.

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete are heading out on a 19-date UK & Europe tour next May in support of this record. Two of these are in Sussex, with the first being at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on 5th May courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters – Grab your tickets HERE and HERE. The second Sussex date is at The Piper in St. Leonards-on-Sea on 14th May, with tickets available to purchase from HERE.

For the full list of dates and tickets visit linktr.ee/lmto.