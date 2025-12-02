TVAM is the project alias of Manchester based musician/producer Joe Oxley, who’s sound takes the listener on a spiritual journey through complex sonic capabilities, and mechanical rhythms.

In a live setting TVAM enhances the audience’s experience through combining their forever intriguing audio abilities with captivating visuals delivered through a means of the hi and the lo-fi as this outfit can always be seen accompanied by a TV screen monitor on stage.

TVAM’s sound is not afraid to be a sheer melting pot of creative endeavours, with nuances of neo-psychedelia, shoegaze, electronica, ambience, Krautrock, and alternative rock gloriously spilling out over the brim. Within TVAM’s sound the contrast of musical styles can be digested around processed motorik yet bombastic sounding rhythms, which create space for guitars and synthesizers to sing their complex sonic capabilities. Oxley’s TVAM is a musical project which celebrates the beauties of carefully sculptured musical soundscapes with the desire for repetitive and pulsating beats.

Hypnotic tracks which straddle an impressive spectrum of influence; with Boards of Canada’s irresistible nostalgia, Suicide’s deconstructed rock’n’roll and MBV’s infinite noise all becoming touching points in Joseph Oxley’s musical output. Since his debut album, ‘Psychic Data’, first burst onto the scene (direct from a small bedroom studio in Wigan, UK), TVAM has defined the sound and spectacle of nostalgia’s grip on our lives; from the sloganeering of ‘Porsche Majeure’, to the electioneering of ‘Semantics’.

TVAM’s debut Psychic Data spawned an ‘Album Of The Day’ and two daytime playlists at BBC 6Music whilst signature tune ‘Porsche Majeure’ was KEXP Track Of The Day and featured in HBO’s smash-hit ‘Succession’. Follow-up ‘High Art Lite’ was released on Geoff Barrow’s Invada Records and received a daytime playlist for ‘Double Lucifer’ on BBC 6Music and “Album of the Week’ at Louder Than War.

As part of the forthcoming 12-date UK tour TVAM will be returning to Brighton after a previously sold out event in our city. The new concert will take place at The Hope & Ruin on Tuesday 10th March courtesy of Melting Vinyl promoters and will feature support from exciting duo Massive Luxury Overdose.

Tickets for this Brighton concert can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Tickets for all TVAM concert dates can be purchased HERE.

tvamindustries.com