A man damaged a gravestone at a church in Hove as well as other items, Sussex Police.

The force published a security camera picture and said: “We are seeking to identify this man in relation to a report of criminal damage at St Andrew’s Church, in Church Road, Hove.

“It is understood that the incident took place at around 7.10pm on Thursday 27 November.

“A gravestone was reported to have been damaged, as well as decorative items around the church and some damage to the building itself.

“Officers are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in an ongoing investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this man or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage is encouraged to report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 6 of 28/11.”