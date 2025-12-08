The Isle of White’s hotly-tipped four-piece Coach Party, will be heading out on a Spring tour in support of their latest record, ‘Caramel’, which burst onto the scene on 26th September.

‘Caramel’ marks Coach Party’s first new music since their acclaimed debut LP ‘KILLJOY’; a project that eclipsed the top 75 on the UK Albums Chart and ignited global buzz for the four-piece upon its release in 2023. With packed-out headline shows across Europe, the US and the UK over the past few years, lightning-rod performances at festivals like SXSW and Glastonbury, support tours with Queens of The Stone Age, Wet Leg and Royal Blood, the band has made a name for itself as a live act with an energy akin to dynamite.

Over the course ‘Caramel’’s self-produced 10 songs, Coach Party brazenly dissects the feelings of isolation and loneliness that all-too-often plague us in this hyper-online era – and the invigoration of being picked up by your friends that brings you back to life. For all of the instances of heartbreak, self-loathing, and biting your tongue for the benefit of others, ‘Caramel’, at its core, is a celebration of the genuine human connection we find on the other side of those truths and shared experiences.

Historically speaking, the band released their debut single ‘Lola’ in 2019. This sub two minute track certainly turned heads all round the music industry. Coach Party made their debut live appearance on 11th September 2019 at Strings (Newport) on the Isle of Wight and have described themselves as “Beige indie band with cracking personalities”.

In 2021, their 10″ yellow and black splatter vinyl ‘After Party’ EP, running in at just under 20 minutes, featured: ‘Can’t Talk, Won’t’, ‘Crying Makes Me Tired’, ‘Really OK On My Own’, ‘Everybody Hates Me’, ‘I’m Sad’ and ‘Sweetheart’. The EP was written amidst the chaos of 2020 and focuses on themes of everyday life. It was recorded, produced, and mixed by the band’s own Guy Page.

Their previous material was released as a limited edition 10” blue vinyl ‘Party Food’ EP which was produced in their own studio on the Isle of Wight and released on Chess Club records on 10th June 2020. Those songs being: ‘Oh Lola’, ‘Bleach’, ‘Puke’, ‘Breakdown’, ‘Space’ and ‘Red Jumper Boy’.

The Coach Party lineup consists of Jessica Eastwood (vocals/bass), Stephanie Norris (guitar), Joe Perry (guitar) and Guy Page (drums) and they will be kicking off their forthcoming 20-date tour on 11th February in Norwich and then heading on to Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Bristol, and then arriving at Patterns at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL on Friday 20th February courtesy of JOY. concerts.

After the Brighton date they will be rounding off the UK leg with a date in Southampton, and after which they are heading to mainland Europe and then over to the USA and Canada. Tickets for the Patterns concert are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets for all Coach Party concerts can be located HERE and their ‘Caramel’ album can be found HERE.

www.coach-party.com